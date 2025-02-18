More than 4 years after its last Elder Scrolls 6 teaser, Bethesda officially re-acknowledges the RPG - using the exact same picture we saw in 2018
A crumb, Bethesda, anything new, please
Six-and-a-half years after we got our first Elder Scrolls 6 teaser we have an official update from Bethesda – and it uses the exact same picture we saw in 2018. Yippee.
Bethesda is working with the Make-A-Wish foundation to raise money for the charity. There's a silent auction that you can bid on to create your very own NPC in the upcoming Elder Scrolls 6. When that game will come out is anybody's guess. The teaser trailer is now older than Skyrim was when it was originally posted.
This should be a very sweet announcement, after all, who doesn't appreciate what Make-A-Wish does? But it's being overshadowed by the fact we've not had any meaningful, Bethesda-driven update on The Elder Scrolls 6 since 2021 when it was teased that the game would be set in Hammerfell – we haven't seen anything else from the game, not even a cinematic.
One Twitter user writes, "Utilizing the same screenshot used for a 5 second teaser 7 years ago, we’re so cooked." Another writes, "Will be cool to see them in 2036," joking about how long it's been since we had the last Elder Scrolls game.
We're offering one lucky winner the chance to create an NPC for The Elder Scrolls VI to benefit Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic. Winning bid will go directly to Make-A-Wish so they can keep granting wishes. Visit their silent auction to bid: https://t.co/bg05XAtszg pic.twitter.com/z6EMmkpZ4VFebruary 17, 2025
Most of the replies are some variation on "Wow, this game is still coming out," or, "I can't believe it's been so long since we got an update for this game."
Former Naughty Dog developer Del Walker did say last year why some games get announced way before they're ready: to attract investors and keen developers. It's a lot easier to hire when people know what it is they'll be working on, but that does leave fans wanting for a lot longer than is comfortable.
If you want a chance to create an NPC in The Elder Scrolls 6, you can visit the Make-A-Wish silent auction page and look for lot 301 – that's the Elder Scrolls one. It's currently up to $10,450, so you'll need to dig deep if you have a chance of winning.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
While you're waiting for the next installment in the series, check out our list of the best Elder Scrolls games you can play right now.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
Controversial version of Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall's fan remaster delisted from GOG, storefront says it "no longer fulfills its purpose of providing a hassle-free modded experience"
Beloved Bethesda actor from Skyim, Fallout 3, and more shares heartfelt thanks after waking up from a coma and discovering hundreds of people have donated to his medical bills