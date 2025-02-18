More than 4 years after its last Elder Scrolls 6 teaser, Bethesda officially re-acknowledges the RPG - using the exact same picture we saw in 2018

Six-and-a-half years after we got our first Elder Scrolls 6 teaser we have an official update from Bethesda – and it uses the exact same picture we saw in 2018. Yippee.

Bethesda is working with the Make-A-Wish foundation to raise money for the charity. There's a silent auction that you can bid on to create your very own NPC in the upcoming Elder Scrolls 6. When that game will come out is anybody's guess. The teaser trailer is now older than Skyrim was when it was originally posted.

This should be a very sweet announcement, after all, who doesn't appreciate what Make-A-Wish does? But it's being overshadowed by the fact we've not had any meaningful, Bethesda-driven update on The Elder Scrolls 6 since 2021 when it was teased that the game would be set in Hammerfell – we haven't seen anything else from the game, not even a cinematic.

One Twitter user writes , "Utilizing the same screenshot used for a 5 second teaser 7 years ago, we’re so cooked." Another writes , "Will be cool to see them in 2036," joking about how long it's been since we had the last Elder Scrolls game.

We're offering one lucky winner the chance to create an NPC for The Elder Scrolls VI to benefit Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic. Winning bid will go directly to Make-A-Wish so they can keep granting wishes. Visit their silent auction to bid: https://t.co/bg05XAtszg pic.twitter.com/z6EMmkpZ4VFebruary 17, 2025

Most of the replies are some variation on "Wow, this game is still coming out," or, "I can't believe it's been so long since we got an update for this game."

Former Naughty Dog developer Del Walker did say last year why some games get announced way before they're ready : to attract investors and keen developers. It's a lot easier to hire when people know what it is they'll be working on, but that does leave fans wanting for a lot longer than is comfortable.

If you want a chance to create an NPC in The Elder Scrolls 6, you can visit the Make-A-Wish silent auction page and look for lot 301 – that's the Elder Scrolls one. It's currently up to $10,450, so you'll need to dig deep if you have a chance of winning.

