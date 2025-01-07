Skyrim was 2,403 days old when The Elder Scrolls 6 trailer dropped - and now that same trailer is also 2,403 days old
The RPG has certainly kept us waiting
Folks, we made it. The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced so long ago that its first and only trailer is now as old as Skyrim was at the time of its reveal, which makes the fact that we've not had any further glimpses of it since feel that much worse.
As IGN reports, Reddit user RoboPup has highlighted that it's been around six years and seven months since that fateful trailer was revealed. Specifically, it was shown off at E3 2018 (RIP) on June 10 – at least, in certain timezones, as in the UK, it was technically June 11. Going off the former, though, this was exactly 2,403 days after the release of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim – long enough that those hungry for more RPG goodness were ecstatic to get the confirmation that Bethesda was working on something fresh.
Little did we know at the time, though, that we'd be waiting so long to know literally anything else because, wouldn't you know it, today, January 7, 2025, is exactly 2,403 days after June 10, 2018. Skyrim is over 13 years old, and we're no closer to knowing when its follow-up will be upon us.
In one sense, it's something to celebrate. The Elder Scrolls fans are undoubtedly a tenacious and incredibly patient lot – props to anyone who's gone into every Bethesda showcase hoping and praying that they might get to see more of the RPG, before being let down every time for the last six years. Unfortunately, though, with the wait still not over, it really is becoming painful. Back in August 2023, it was stated that the game had left pre-production, which is something, and last March, it was revealed that "early builds" were being played at Bethesda, which is a tantalizing thought.
Could this finally be the year that we get a new trailer for The Elder Scrolls 6? For the sake of fans everywhere, I certainly hope so, but if not, at least we should have GTA 6 to keep us busy at some point, which also feels like it's been a ridiculously long time coming.
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love.