The Elder Scrolls 6 finally moves out of the pre-production phase as Starfield arrives

The Elder Scrolls 6 is seemingly in active development, right as Starfield launches.

In a new interview with Spanish outlet Vandal, Bethesda head of publishing Pete Hines revealed new details about goings on at the studio. According to Hines, now that Starfield is mere days away from launching, there are people actively working on The Elder Scrolls 6 within Bethesda.

However, Hines cautioned that Starfield was very much still Bethesda's focus for the time being. Considering the developer has already revealed a post-launch expansion for Starfield, included in the Digital Premium Edition of the new RPG, there's clearly a lot of work to be done after Starfield debuts.

Despite this though, it'll likely come as a relief to many Elder Scrolls fans that the sixth mainline entry is finally being worked on. The sequel was announced right around five years ago, and to date there hasn't been any concrete information about The Elder Scrolls 6 outside of its debut trailer.

Even Todd Howard, game director of Starfield and Elder Scrolls veteran, said earlier this month that he'd make the announcement a little more casual, if he could go back and do it all again. Howard hinted at having some regrets about how early the new game was revealed, which doesn't really come as a massive surprise.

The Elder Scrolls 6 is so far out, that Xbox head Phil Spencer didn't even know what platforms it would be on, as of June this year.

As for Starfield though, Bethesda's first new franchise launches later this week on Friday, September 1, as part of the Starfield early access program. For everyone else, Starfield will be out next week on September 6, launching on day one as an Xbox Game Pass title.

You can head over to our Starfield release times guide for at exactly when Bethesda's new game is launching in regions around the world.