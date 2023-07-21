How to play Starfield Early Access and when it unlocks

By Joel Franey
published

Starfield's early access period is available to those willing to pay extra.

An explorer in a space suit looks at an alien in Starfield
(Image credit: Bethesda)
The Starfield Early Access period had been announced, with certain players apparently able to get their hands on the game for the best part of a week before it's released to the public at large. For those who want to leap into their ship as fast as possible, we'll cover the essentials below, including how you can get the chance to play Starfield early, and how much extra time that buys you. Here's everything you need to know about Starfield Early Access and when it unlocks.

How to get Starfield Early Access

Vasco the robot companion stands next to a ship in Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Starfield Early Access is open only to those who buy either the Premium Edition or Constellation Edition of Starfield, more expensive editions of the game. Here's the basics of what they include and cost:

Starfield Premium Edition ($100/£100, digital or physical options)

  • Base Game
  • Up to 5 days Early Access 
  • "Old Mars Skin Pack" with alternate skins for Laser Cutter, Deep Mining Helmet and Deep Mining Pack
  • Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)
  • "Constellation Skin Pack" with alternate skins for Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack
  • Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Starfield Constellation Edition ($300/£250, physical only)

  • Base Game
  • Up to 5 days Early Access
  • "Old Mars Skin Pack" with alternate skins for Laser Cutter, Deep Mining Helmet and Deep Mining Pack
  • Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)
  • "Constellation Skin Pack" with alternate skins for Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack
  • Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack
  • Steelbook Display Case
  • Constellation Patch
  • Starfield Chronomark Watch and Case
  • Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code

Obviously this means you're going to have to pay more money than you would pay for the base game if you want Early Access, but you are getting more than just the Early Access period for that extra money spent, which may be enough to appeal to many.

When does Early Access for Starfield unlock and when can I play it?

A character holds a gun in first person perspective gameplay of Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)
As mentioned, Bethesda's promotional material says that Starfield Early Access starts "Up to 5 days" prior to release, though adds that "Actual play time depends on purchase date and is subject to possible outages and applicable time zone differences." Assuming that there are no serious deviations, this means that those with Early Access should be able to play Starfield on 1 September 2023. 

