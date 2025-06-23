Death Stranding 2 release time – here's when early access for Hideo Kojima's next game begins

The Death Stranding 2 release time is nearly here if you have early access, and thankfully, it isn't too far away if you've just got the game's standard edition either.

While the Death Stranding 2 release date was already revealed in March, launch times didn't go live for fans or those looking to pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition and play sooner than June 26 with early access – until now, that is. The news comes just days after revered director Hideo Kojima announced that the final trailer for the hotly anticipated sequel would come alongside the game's full release, stating that developers threw a watch party in celebration.

Although there's no convenient map highlighting every release time for both early access and June 26 players, a handy tool that many studios have recently turned to using, we do now know when Death Stranding 2 will be out and about finally. Admittedly, however, things can get a bit confusing if you aren't up to date with Sony's rolling midnight release system – a system that means a game will launch at midnight in the easternmost timezone in each region. As such, we've listed all the Death Stranding 2 release time information you need below.

Death Stranding 2 early access release time

9 pm PT on June 23

11 pm CT on June 23

12 am ET on June 24

12 am BST on June 24

1 am CET on June 24

12 am NZST on June 24

10 PM AEST on June 23

8 PM AWST on June 23

Death Stranding 2 release time

9 pm PT on June 25

11 pm CT on June 25

12 am ET on June 26

12 am BST on June 26

1 am CET on June 26

12 am NZST on June 26

10 PM AEST on June 25

8 PM AWST on June 25

The two sets of dates above cover both early access Death Stranding 2 release times as well as the game's official June 26 (or earlier, depending on where you live) launches, respectively – and there's not much longer until the sequel is here for either – especially those who have pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition ahead of time, it seems.

There are more exciting creations to come from Kojima than just the Death Stranding sequel, too. His upcoming project OD, which he describes as "a bit risky" and "a game like no other," is being produced in collaboration with comedian and filmmaker Jordan Peele, and the Death Stranding movie, which Kojima states is "not just a direct translation of the game," is also underway, presenting a "universe that has never been seen before."

Even Death Stranding 2's Solid Snake doppelganger thought he was playing a Metal Gear Solid character, but Hideo Kojima had to tell him "you're not snake"