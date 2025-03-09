Hideo Kojima reveals Death Stranding 2: On the Beach release date, and the Collector's Edition includes exactly what I predicted it would

The Death Stranding 2: On the Beach release date has been confirmed during Hideo Kojima's panel at SXSW.
During the panel, Kojima revealed a new trailer featuring a mix of gameplay and in-game cinematics, which was captured on PS5. That trailer confirms the Death Stranding 2 release date of June 26, 2025, and also offered an extremely in-depth look at the Death Stranding 2 Collector's Edition.
Now, I'm no Death Stranding expert, and I couldn't begin to presume to understand the inner machinations of Kojima's mind, but I will say I'm pretty pleased with my prediction about the contents of that Collector's Edition.
As well as a download code for the game itself, you'll get a collector's box, a 15-inch statue, a letter from Kojima, and a handful of in-game items (with a few more if you pre-order the game, which you'll be able to do from March 17 onwards). Most important to me, however, is the inclusion of a 3-inch Dollman figurine (available on a little keychain), which I totally predicted would be included. You'll have to take my word for that, but I'm sure I wrote it down somewhere.
The fact that Death Stranding 2's release date is this summer is the more surprising reveal from today's panel. While we were expecting the announcement, I had assumed that Kojima Productions would be pushing the date later in the year, but perhaps with the looming threat of GTA 6 still on the horizon, the team decided to go sooner rather than later.
Kojima was joined by a host of friends during the panel, including Sam actor Norman Reedus and musician Woodkid, who he's had a close working relationship with in the past. The full chat is likely to have yielded quite a lot of information about the game, so check back tomorrow where we're sure to have a more in-depth breakdown if you didn't catch it today.
Ok so I know I didn't write this headline about Death Stranding 2 release rumors, but you've gotta believe me when I say I came up with the bit about the puppet.
I'm GamesRadar's news editor, working with the team to deliver breaking news from across the industry. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
