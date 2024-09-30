Hideo Kojima says the choice to create "something new that wasn't Death Stranding" with OD is "a bit risky" as "it's a game like no other"

Hideo Kojima reveals what prompted him to develop the ever-mysterious OD , and explains why the process has been a "risky" one.

Speaking in a recent interview with Variety, the legend behind smash-hit titles like Metal Gear says that making a Death Stranding sequel "is not necessarily difficult." What is tricky, however, is designing OD, Kojima Productions' upcoming game described as being perfect "for all the players and screamers." The developer outlines how he "wanted to do something new that wasn't Death Stranding, so I teamed up with Microsoft to create O.D."

Kojima continues, hinting toward just how far OD stands apart from anything he's worked on in the past. "This is a game, but it’s a game like no other. I can’t go into too much detail, and it’s also hard to explain," states the dev, "but it’s a bit risky and a new challenge for me within the realm of games." He isn't alone, however - Kojima is collaborating with none other than horror film director Jordan Peele. "He was really interested in it, so I asked him to join me."

For both Kojima and Peele, "It’s about making something new together," Kojima says. "There's no telling what direction OD will take until more of the upcoming horror game is shown, but it sounds like a massive feat - even for the experienced dev of almost 40 years himself. For now, fans of Kojima can look back to the teaser trailer to try and decipher some of its details or delve into the recently debuted Death Stranding 2 footage instead.

