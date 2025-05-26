Hideo Kojima admits Death Stranding is "weird," which feels like it might be a pretty substantial understatement for his entire body of work

Hideo Kojima is prepared to admit that Death Stranding was pretty "weird," but then perhaps that's no surprise from a dev so keen to make unique experiences.

Speaking to Edge Magazine, Kojima was prepared to concede that the original Death Stranding was "weird." Perhaps that's no surprise to you, but I will admit I was a bit surprised to hear such an imaginative developer talk about his work in that way - even when it was pointed out that Death Stranding doesn't waste much time in getting you to lug the body of the US president across country to a nearby incinerator.

But perhaps, given Kojima's imagination and desire to create unique games, "weird" is only the tip of the iceberg. Elsewhere in the interview, he said that he was "not interested in making a game that appeals to everyone," and refuses to alter themes or story based on feedback." He might change control schemes or camera details, but the core of the story will stay exactly where it is. If you think it's weird, then that's your problem, not Kojima's.

It's worth bearing in mind, of course, that some degree of weird has become a key part of Kojima's developmental identity over the course of his career. From his sunlight-fueled vampire game to a concept he recently outlined where your character forgets everything if you stop playing, very little of his back catalogue is distinctly 'normal', and there's no real reason why that should stop with Death Stranding 2 - a game which, it's worth remembering features a talking puppet man and a guitar-shredding villain. Frankly, if all that is only "weird," I'd be interested to see what else he could cook up instead.

Hideo Kojima says 60% of Death Stranding playtesters thought it "was a terrible game," but he thinks that's "a good balance."