Hideo Kojima doesn't really listen to feedback when it comes to Death Stranding or Metal Gear Solid's stories: "I'm not interested in making something that appeals to everyone"

Surprising absolutely no one, Hideo Kojima confirms that he is "not interested in making a game that appeals to everyone."

Hideo Kojima and having games that are pretty weird is nothing new; Metal Gear and Death Stranding were both filled to the brim with bizarre ideas that made them legendary in their own right. This is a guy who has the idea for a game where the character forgets everything if you stop playing, and wanted his third game – Snatcher – to let out the smell of blood. Death Stranding's star Norman Reedus himself has said that he doesn't think "anybody can understand" what's going on in Hideo Kojima's brain.

So, unsurprisingly, Kojima isn't all that bothered about mass appeal. Speaking to Edge, the director reveals his process when receiving feedback: "I do listen to criticism, if the controls need tweaking or if a camera pan is too slow or too fast." However, when it comes to the more Kojima-esque details, he's not interested.

Kojima tells Edge, "I don’t alter themes or story based on feedback. Of course, I want people to play my game, so I must listen to them to a certain extent," before adding, "I’m not interested in making something that appeals to everyone." Funnily enough, Kojima also says to Edge that the original Death Stranding had around 60% calling it a terrible game in playtests, which he states is "a good balance."

Cconsidering Kojima's first game after his public departure from Konami after almost 20 years of Metal Gear was a parcel delivery game where you carry around a baby in a jar and throw your piss jugs at goop monsters to scare them away – that much probably should've been obvious by now. But with the AAA game space becoming increasingly safer, I wouldn't have it any other way.

Hideo Kojima says the "loss of my father was a major theme in the Metal Gear series," but Death Stranding "looks in the other direction"