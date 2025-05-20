Hideo Kojima doesn't really listen to feedback when it comes to Death Stranding or Metal Gear Solid's stories: "I'm not interested in making something that appeals to everyone"
If the naked Norman Reedus didn't already give it away
Surprising absolutely no one, Hideo Kojima confirms that he is "not interested in making a game that appeals to everyone."
Hideo Kojima and having games that are pretty weird is nothing new; Metal Gear and Death Stranding were both filled to the brim with bizarre ideas that made them legendary in their own right. This is a guy who has the idea for a game where the character forgets everything if you stop playing, and wanted his third game – Snatcher – to let out the smell of blood. Death Stranding's star Norman Reedus himself has said that he doesn't think "anybody can understand" what's going on in Hideo Kojima's brain.
So, unsurprisingly, Kojima isn't all that bothered about mass appeal. Speaking to Edge, the director reveals his process when receiving feedback: "I do listen to criticism, if the controls need tweaking or if a camera pan is too slow or too fast." However, when it comes to the more Kojima-esque details, he's not interested.
Kojima tells Edge, "I don’t alter themes or story based on feedback. Of course, I want people to play my game, so I must listen to them to a certain extent," before adding, "I’m not interested in making something that appeals to everyone." Funnily enough, Kojima also says to Edge that the original Death Stranding had around 60% calling it a terrible game in playtests, which he states is "a good balance."
Cconsidering Kojima's first game after his public departure from Konami after almost 20 years of Metal Gear was a parcel delivery game where you carry around a baby in a jar and throw your piss jugs at goop monsters to scare them away – that much probably should've been obvious by now. But with the AAA game space becoming increasingly safer, I wouldn't have it any other way.
Hideo Kojima says the "loss of my father was a major theme in the Metal Gear series," but Death Stranding "looks in the other direction"
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.