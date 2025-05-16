Death Stranding and The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus doesn't think "anybody can understand" what's going on in Hideo Kojima's brain

It's not just you - even the people working with Hideo Kojima aren't quite sure what to make of what's going on inside the famed director's brain, including Death Stranding 2 and The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus.

Reedus, who plays main man Sam Porter Bridges, was pretty outspoken about how confused he was with what the heck was happening in the original Death Stranding. Bridge Babies, antagonistic spirits made out of black sludge, and a million other things in the open-world game are difficult enough to parse no matter how long you sit with them, but the passage of time hasn't helped Reedus understand the way Kojima works either.

"As far as working with him [Hideo Kojima] and understanding where his head's at, I don't think anybody can understand where his head's at – he's just that guy, he's out there, and he's got great ideas," Reedus said in an interview with IGN.

While the inner workings of Kojima's mind remain enigmatic, Reedus admitted that he actually did have a more solid grasp on the sequel's globe-trotting narrative. "Story-wise, I did know what was happening more. There's more action in it. There's more of a definite goal to get to. It's always a trip working on those things. It's great, but it's wild."

Elsewhere, the actor was also asked about whether he'd want to slip into Sam's boots in live action in the upcoming A24 film, since the in-game character model already looks exactly like Reedus. "If it was an option, yeah, for sure," he said, although right now, "I don't know what's happening with it."

