Hideo Kojima teases what to expect from A24's Death Stranding movie, says it'll be strange and unbelievable
Hideo Kojima has teased the Death Stranding movie
Hideo Kojima has teased what to expect from A24's Death Stranding movie – and, honestly, we'd expect nothing less from the project than what he's hinted at here.
Speaking on Koji10, Kojima praised director Michael Sarnoski and said the director had played some of his games. @Genki_JPN on Twitter offered up a rough translation of the conversation: "Hideo Kojima says the Death Stranding live-action film with A24 will be an unbelievable and strange film! via @koji10_tbs
"He says Director Michael Sarnoski is smart, has good taste and is a very nice person so is happy he can direct the film. He says Michael properly played Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid 1 and was going to play MGS2 and MGS3 as well but Hideo Kojima stopped him. Hideo Kojima said he doesn't seem like a typical Hollywood person." You can listen yourself in the video below from around the 3:20 mark.
"I have only ever thought of Death Stranding as a game," Kojima said last year. "People tell me it feels like a movie, but I made it as a game – the direction, the settings, the story. So, I don't intend to look back at it and try to see it from a movie perspective. Those works are my babies, and I love movies, so I want it to be something that movie fans will really enjoy! I'll supervise the plot and help them make it, but I won't direct it. I can't right now with three on-going projects!"
The Death Stranding movie doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to the best video game movies ever to fill out your watchlist – or plan your theater trips with our roundup of 2025's most exciting upcoming movies.
