Hideo Kojima teases what to expect from A24's Death Stranding movie, says it'll be strange and unbelievable

Hideo Kojima has teased what to expect from A24's Death Stranding movie – and, honestly, we'd expect nothing less from the project than what he's hinted at here.

Speaking on Koji10, Kojima praised director Michael Sarnoski and said the director had played some of his games. @Genki_JPN on Twitter offered up a rough translation of the conversation: "Hideo Kojima says the Death Stranding live-action film with A24 will be an unbelievable and strange film! via @koji10_tbs

"He says Director Michael Sarnoski is smart, has good taste and is a very nice person so is happy he can direct the film. He says Michael properly played Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid 1 and was going to play MGS2 and MGS3 as well but Hideo Kojima stopped him. Hideo Kojima said he doesn't seem like a typical Hollywood person." You can listen yourself in the video below from around the 3:20 mark.

"I have only ever thought of Death Stranding as a game," Kojima said last year. "People tell me it feels like a movie, but I made it as a game – the direction, the settings, the story. So, I don't intend to look back at it and try to see it from a movie perspective. Those works are my babies, and I love movies, so I want it to be something that movie fans will really enjoy! I'll supervise the plot and help them make it, but I won't direct it. I can't right now with three on-going projects!"

