Street Fighter movie release date speculation, cast, plot, and everything else we know about the upcoming video game movie

Gaming fans rejoice because a new live-action Street Fighter movie is on its way. The upcoming video game movie is officially the third live-action adaptation of Capcom's beloved franchise, and is already set to be one of the biggest films in the future, sporting an A-lister cast. It's also just started filming, and there's a ton of information for us to unpack while we wait for the flick to roundhouse kick its way into cinemas.

Now, Street Fighter fans know that this series has given us some of the best fighting games ever made, but it's had a rocky past with Hollywood. The Street Fighter movie from the '90s wasn't exactly the best video game movie around, but the production company Legendary Pictures is looking to give the IP a silver screen redemption with this new flick. In recent years, we've seen an uptick in successful video game adaptations, from the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog to A Minecraft movie. And with Capcom co-producing this new take on Street Fighter, we have high expectations and hopefully a new hit on our hands.

If you are as excited about all the carnage and combos set to hit cinemas soon, then you've come to the right place. In this guide, we've gathered all the latest news and details about the new action movie. From the Street Fighter movie release date news, cast announcements, and potential story paths, we've gone for gold here.

The Street Fighter movie release date is currently unknown, after its original March 20, 2026, release date was delayed in early 2025.

The 2026 release window was first confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter back in 2024. And while we don't have a new date just yet, the film is definitely going ahead with production now in full swing. Kitao Sakurai is directing the project, and filming officially kicked off on August 18, 2025, in Australia.

We aren't sure on the production timeline just yet, but we suspect we'll hear more news soon. We should also learn about a new release date once the film enters the post-production stage, so keep an eye on this page for updates!

Street Fighter movie cast

Everyone knows that Street Fighter has some of the most iconic characters in video game history, so obviously, the Street Fighter movie's cast list has to be stacked. And, stacked it is with a handful of A-listers now on board.

Jason Momoa and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson are some of the big names attached to the flick. Some names have fans more excited than others. The casting of Andrew Schulz as the Hong Kong-born Dan Hibiki has definitely raised a few eyebrows in the Fighter community. It'll be interesting to see how the inclusion of some personalities that don't match the original characters' backgrounds affects the story of the film as well as its reception, for sure. But for a full breakdown, we've listed every actor signed onto the movie below so far.

Here is the complete Street Fighter movie cast list:

Andrew Koji as Ryu

as Ryu Jason Momoa as Blanka

as Blanka Noah Centineo as Ken Masters

as Ken Masters Callina Liang as Chun-Li

as Chun-Li Orville Peck as Vega

as Vega Roman Reigns as Akuma

as Akuma Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as Balrog

as Balrog David Dastmalchian as M. Bison

as M. Bison Cody Rhodes as Guile

as Guile Hirooki Goto as E. Honda

as E. Honda Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim

as Dhalsim Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki

Street Fighter movie plot speculation

Most of the Street Fighter games revolve around some kind of global fighting tournament, which also tends to have some kind of connection to criminal organizations. Judging from the cast list, we're pretty certain that the upcoming movie will likely take most of its inspiration from the second game in the long-running franchise, Street Fighter II: The World Warrior.

In Street Fighter 2, the leader of the Shadaloo organization, M. Bison, sets up a global fighting tournament. However, this isn't because he loves martial arts; it's actually a step in his plan for world domination. Basically, his plan involves some brainwashing of the best fighters around. There are also some characters that have some personal reasons for seeking revenge against the villain, too – you know, because it turns out that brainwashing is only one of his many offences.

Almost all of the confirmed characters in the upcoming movie make an appearance in some kind of iteration of Street Fighter 2, so we are pretty confident in our narrative predictions. However, Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie does already exist, so we may be off base, as the new adaptation could want to be as unique as possible by not re-treading on any pre-existing ground. We'll keep an eye out for any news or leaks and let you know as soon as we have more plot information for you.

Is there a Street Fighter movie trailer

Currently, there's no trailer for the upcoming Street Fighter movie, and since filming has only recently started, we don't expect to see any teasers until next year at the earliest. This may seem like a long wait, so if you are looking for a fix in the meantime, you can always check out the 1994 Street Fighter movie as well.

The Street Fighter movie from the '90s is now available to stream on HBO Max and to purchase via Amazon Prime Video. A warning before you do, though, the film isn't exactly the best video game movie around. Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie is a much better time, but it is a lot harder to find on streaming. If you can access it through Amazon, we'd recommend it!

For more picks, check out our list of the best action movies of all time, or if you're a gaming fan, you can also read our Street Fighter 6 review for the latest on the most recent entry in the franchise.