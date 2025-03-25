Almost a year after losing Talk to Me directors, Sony's Street Fighter movie has been pulled from the studio's release schedule

Sony's Street Fighter movie has been pulled from the studio's release schedule, dashing hopes for the long-gestating adaptation. As part of the same shake-up, Tommy Wirkola's new shark thriller 'Beneath the Storm' (now retitled 'Shiver') has been pushed back to July 2026 from August 2025, Variety reports.

The big-screen take on the popular video game, which had been due to come out on March 20, 2026, is a collaboration between Capcom, the Japanese developer who launched the original franchise in 1987, and Legendary, after the latter picked up the film and TV rights to the title in 2023.

As it stands, no cast, writers, or directors are linked to the project, with Talk to Me's Danny and Michael Philippou having stepped down in June 2024. The Australian filmmakers were said to have dropped out due to scheduling conflicts, as they shifted focus to their new horror Bring Her Back, starring Sally Hawkins.

"Game-to-film is very difficult but it's exciting to us because we love the game so much," Michael previously told the Total Film podcast. "We've been diving into the roots of that and where it comes from, and the things that inspired Street Fighter. We're excited to do that, like on a big scale.

"We're not opposed to doing, like, the Marvel stuff and that down the road maybe, but like you said before, there's so many of these original ideas that we have; that feels like something we really want to start getting out of our heads first."

If Street Fighter does eventually make it to cinemas, it won't be the first time fans have seen Ryu and co. brought to life. Back in 1994, Jean-Claude Van Damme played Guile in a feature-length outing, opposite Kylie Minogue's Cammy, and Ming-Na Wen's Chun-Li. In 2009, 20th Century Fox unveiled spin-off Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, with Smallville's Kristin Kreuk in the lead role. Both were received poorly by critics, with the latest only making $50 million at the worldwide box office.

