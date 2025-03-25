Almost a year after losing Talk to Me directors, Sony's Street Fighter movie has been pulled from the studio's release schedule

News
By published

The video game adaptation was scheduled to come out on March 20, 2026

Street Fighter
(Image credit: Capcom)

Sony's Street Fighter movie has been pulled from the studio's release schedule, dashing hopes for the long-gestating adaptation. As part of the same shake-up, Tommy Wirkola's new shark thriller 'Beneath the Storm' (now retitled 'Shiver') has been pushed back to July 2026 from August 2025, Variety reports.

The big-screen take on the popular video game, which had been due to come out on March 20, 2026, is a collaboration between Capcom, the Japanese developer who launched the original franchise in 1987, and Legendary, after the latter picked up the film and TV rights to the title in 2023.

As it stands, no cast, writers, or directors are linked to the project, with Talk to Me's Danny and Michael Philippou having stepped down in June 2024. The Australian filmmakers were said to have dropped out due to scheduling conflicts, as they shifted focus to their new horror Bring Her Back, starring Sally Hawkins.

"Game-to-film is very difficult but it's exciting to us because we love the game so much," Michael previously told the Total Film podcast. "We've been diving into the roots of that and where it comes from, and the things that inspired Street Fighter. We're excited to do that, like on a big scale.

"We're not opposed to doing, like, the Marvel stuff and that down the road maybe, but like you said before, there's so many of these original ideas that we have; that feels like something we really want to start getting out of our heads first."

If Street Fighter does eventually make it to cinemas, it won't be the first time fans have seen Ryu and co. brought to life. Back in 1994, Jean-Claude Van Damme played Guile in a feature-length outing, opposite Kylie Minogue's Cammy, and Ming-Na Wen's Chun-Li. In 2009, 20th Century Fox unveiled spin-off Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, with Smallville's Kristin Kreuk in the lead role. Both were received poorly by critics, with the latest only making $50 million at the worldwide box office.

For more, check out our ranked list of the best video game movies of all time.

See more Movies News
Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Upcoming video game movies - Five Nights at Freddy&#039;s
Every upcoming video game movie you need to know about
Shadow of the Colossus
15 years after it was announced, the Shadow of the Colossus film adaptation might still be made according to director – and they have a script
Screenshot from Final Fantasy 7 Advent Children showing Cloud holding an unconscious Tifa in his arms.
With everything from Helldivers to Zelda getting the big screen treatment, OG Final Fantasy 7 director would "love" for the JRPG to get another movie
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat 2 release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more news
Sifu header
A Sifu movie is in the works at Netflix from the John Wick director
Simu Liu in Shang-Chi
Marvel star says it's been "tiring" trying to make his Sleeping Dogs movie, but he's still persevering – and also isn't giving up on his "dream" of a game sequel
Latest in Action Movies
Street Fighter
Almost a year after losing Talk to Me directors, Sony's Street Fighter movie has been pulled from the studio's release schedule
She-Hulk on Disney Plus
Tatiana Maslany canceled a Comic Con appearance due to "filming commitments", and it could mean She-Hulk is in the next Avengers movie
Charlie Cox in Daredevil
Daredevil star Charlie Cox says keeping his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo a secret for two years was a "nightmare"
James Gunn
James Gunn reacts to Jason Momoa almost spoiling his Lobo costume in an interview: "I just want to profoundly thank Jason’s publicist"
Jason Momoa next to Lobo
Jason Momoa has gone method taking on the role of Lobo: "I asked everybody to call me by my character's name"
Avengers: Doomsday directors admit it's a "difficult" movie to make but tease some great Marvel collaborators "old and new"
Latest in News
Street Fighter
Almost a year after losing Talk to Me directors, Sony's Street Fighter movie has been pulled from the studio's release schedule
Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us
Pedro Pascal opens up about his "unhealthy mindset" going into The Last of Us season 2: "I kind of feel their pain"
Ben Mendelsohn in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 could be about to turn one of the darkest events in Star Wars even darker
Dune Awakening
Dune Awakening launches for $50 without a stay in early access, and while the survival MMO "will not have a monthly subscription" it will have "optional" paid DLC
Linda Cardellini as Laura Barton in Hawkeye
Linda Cardellini cast as Jason's mom, the original Friday the 13th killer, for Crystal Lake prequel series
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 studio CD Projekt Red won't make survival games just because they're popular, but Netflix's Edgerunners anime is fueling dreams bigger than RPGs
More about action movies
She-Hulk on Disney Plus

Tatiana Maslany canceled a Comic Con appearance due to "filming commitments", and it could mean She-Hulk is in the next Avengers movie
James Gunn

James Gunn reacts to Jason Momoa almost spoiling his Lobo costume in an interview: "I just want to profoundly thank Jason’s publicist"
UGREEN x Genshin Impact Series

Power Up, Game On with this exciting UGREEN x Genshin Impact Series special collaboration
See more latest
Most Popular
Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us
Pedro Pascal opens up about his "unhealthy mindset" going into The Last of Us season 2: "I kind of feel their pain"
Ben Mendelsohn in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 could be about to turn one of the darkest events in Star Wars even darker
LEGO Optimus Prime in robot mode
Lego Optimus Prime is currently 5 cents off its best price ever
Dune Awakening
Dune Awakening launches for $50 without a stay in early access, and while the survival MMO "will not have a monthly subscription" it will have "optional" paid DLC
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 studio CD Projekt Red won't make survival games just because they're popular, but Netflix's Edgerunners anime is fueling dreams bigger than RPGs
Linda Cardellini as Laura Barton in Hawkeye
Linda Cardellini cast as Jason's mom, the original Friday the 13th killer, for Crystal Lake prequel series
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Assassin's Creed Shadows Naoe actor was terrified to perform until her first mocap scene earned "a standing ovation" on set: "Maybe I can do this mocap thing"
Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel may have just sneakily confirmed one of the biggest Daredevil: Born Again fan theories
The Legend of Dragoon
Beloved PS1 JRPG Legend of Dragoon wasn't meant to be a Final Fantasy 7 killer, Super Mario RPG's battle designer just said "I want to make a new RPG"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin’s Creed Shadows Yasuke actor says that Naoe could beat his samurai in a fight: “Especially with that big a** helmet of mine”