First teaser for follow-up horror from Talk to Me directors is just as unsettling as I thought it would be

The first teaser for the follow-up to Danny and Michael Philippou's hit horror Talk to Me has arrived - and it's just as disturbing as I thought it would be, if not more.

In the brief clip for their new movie Bring Her Back, which can be viewed above, we cut between a funeral, a blood-covered Sally Hawkins, an Uncanny Valley-like misshaped man (for some reason this was the scariest part for me), and what we can infer to be a reanimated corpse brought back by some demonic witchcraft.

The story follows a brother (Billy Barratt) and sister (Jonah Wren Phillips) who uncover a horrifying ritual in their foster mother’s (Hawkins) home. In the trailer, we see Hawkins cutting the hair off a child's corpse, seemingly to be used in said ritual to bring her back from the dead. But if we learned anything from Stephen King's Pet Sematary... it doesn't really work like that. Needless to say, we're in for a truly terrifying time.

The Philippou brothers, who got their start on YouTube under the channel name RackaRacka, released the ultra-scary Talk to Me, starring Sophie Wilde, in 2023. Their debut film was met with both critical acclaim and financial success, earning $92 million against a budget of just $4 million. A sequel to Talk to Me is on the way, though it does not yet have a release date.

Bring Her Back hits theaters on May 30. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our list of movie release dates.