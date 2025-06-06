New horror movie Being Her Back launches in-universe black market website all but confirming Talk To Me connection, and its contents will terrify you

New film Bring Her Back has taken horror movie marketing to the next level, putting the likes of Longlegs to shame, with new in-universe black market website.

The website, called blackangeltapes, appeared online one week after Bring Her Back hit the big screen. If you are brave enough to enter, you’ll find the website contains a host of cursed items for sale, such as 'Evil Blood' taken from serial killers, and Polaroids of the last rituals ever performed by the website’s founder, King-Santa.

Underneath the listings, users can bid on items and leave comments. "Didn’t he use to leave some of his victims' skin under their family’s trees?" reads one comment under King-Santa’s polaroids, to which another user replied, "Remember his Kringle video from ‘82? Fuck those Santa tapes were ICONIC ASF." Each listing states that there are no returns or refunds, and if the order gets intercepted by law enforcement, buyers must lie and "say you don’t know what it is or where it’s from."

However, the most interesting item is the 'Demonic Embalmed Hand', listed on the wanted page. The hand’s description reads, "I bought a tape off here a few months ago - these scene kids use this embalmed hand for their band’s film clip - also to try and summon Kurt and GG Allin. It backfires and one of them bites off his own tongue lol." The listing includes the very same video. "I want the hand."

There is no doubt that the hand is the same one from the 2023 horror movie Talk To Me, which follows a bunch of teens who use an embalmed hand to conjure spirits. Considering both movies are directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, the listing confirms that Talk To Me and Bring Her Back take place in the same universe.

Emblamed hand aside, the real horror lies in the tape section of the site. Be warned, this section contains a range of found footage-type videos showing everything from flesh-eating demons to paranormal sightings. In one clip, which looks like it’s been taken straight from the 2007 movie The Poughkeepsie Tapes, we see a half-naked man torture and kill a woman, only to bring her back and turn her into a demon. The demon then starts eating the face off of another victim. Don’t say we didn't warn you.

Written by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman, Bring Her Back follows a brother and sister who uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother. The movie stars Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Phillips, Sally-Anne Upton, Stephen Phillips, Mischa Heywood, and Sally Hawkins.

Bring Her Back is out in theaters in the US now and will hit UK cinemas on August 1.