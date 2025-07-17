One heartbreaking detail in the Stranger Things trailer has fans hoping Eddie Munson will be vindicated in the Netflix show's final season

The first trailer for Stranger Things season 5 dropped this week and there are plenty of memorable moments in the three-minute teaser, from Hopper grinning as he slings a couple of grenades over his shoulders and Lucas soothing a hospitalized Max to Eleven "flying" and the military takeover of Hawkins.

One part that broke fans' hearts, though, is a shot of Dustin visiting the grave of his old Hellfire Club pal Eddie Munson, who chose to stay behind in the Upside Down and distract a swarm of demobats so that his friends could escape last season – and subsequently succumbed to the creatures' fatal bites.

In the shot, we can see that Eddie's tombstone has been vandalized; the words 'Burn in Hell' covering his name and "Now in peace". It's a tear-jerking image, but one that some viewers are choosing to see as a hint that the truth about the unsung hero will come to light in the final episodes.

"The desecrated tombstone gives me hope that Eddie will be vindicated/redeemed," said one subscriber on Reddit, while another added: "Yeah, it's so sad to see that they've vandalised his grave. Like I know they don't know the full truth about him, but still!"

(Image credit: Netflix)

You see, Eddie, who was played by The Fantastic Four star Joseph Quinn and introduced in season 4, died with the people of Hawkins thinking he was responsible for the grisly death of fellow Hawkins High student Chrissy Cunningham. Having stereotyped him due to his love of death metal and "freaky" appearance, Chrissy's jealous boyfriend Jason, spurred on by the Satanic panic of the '80s, convinces himself and others that Eddie murdered Chrissy, a theory not helped by the fact that she was killed by Vecna inside his trailer. And well, it looks as if his reputation is still in the mud despite the year and a half between seasons and the fact that Jason himself was brutally bisected by an unstable gate in the season 4 finale.

"Wait, what if the jocks are visiting Jason in the cemetery and see Dustin at Eddie's grave (who they think killed Jason) and that's why they beat him up?" wondered a fan on Twitter, referring to Dustin's ripped shirt in the above scene and some leaked set photos that tease such a moment.

"Stranger Things 5 really needs to clear Eddie's name. The shot of the grave being tagged was a disgrace," tweeted another.

Stranger Things season 5 is set to be released in three parts: the first landing on November 26, the second half dropping on Christmas Day (December 25), and the finale airing on January 1, 2026. For more, check out our picks of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.