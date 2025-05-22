Philippou brothers tease "horrific" Talk to Me 2 as they hype up specific scene as "one of the best things" they'll ever shoot

Almost two years since it was first announced, Danny and Michael Philippou have provided an update on the "insane" sequel to their hit horror Talk to Me – and now we're even more excited to see what the twisted twins have in store for us.

While promoting their latest horror Bring Her Back, the brothers revealed on Bloody Disgusting's The Boo Crew Podcast that they currently have "two versions of the script" for the follow-up, each of which focus "on two different sets of characters that are in two different places".

"I'm equally excited about both. There's one scene in one of them that I think will be one of the best things I ever shoot," Danny, who wrote the film with Bill Hinzman, added, while Michael explained why they chose to do another project in between: "It's so horrific. I'm like, 'This is insane' and I've already started talking to people. I'm like, 'How can we pull this off practically?' So those conversations are happening, but it's about stepping away from the world and then coming back into it super reinvigorated. So that's why we didn't do that next."

Elsewhere in the interview, Danny suggested that they'll make one more original horror before pivoting back to Talk to Me, as he teased: "I'm writing another horror movie at the moment, which I adore so much. And it feels like it's huge. So there’s that. And then [it] would be Talk to Me 2."

Starring Sophie Wilde, Joe Bird, and Miranda Otto, the first movie centers on Mia, a grief-stricken 17-year-old who gets in over her head when she gets involved with a bunch of séance-addicted youngsters. With the help of a mysterious embalmed hand, the group take it in turns to open their bodies up to whichever spirit lurks nearby. But not every ghoulie is benevolent – or happy to go back to the afterlife once their 90-second visit is over...

Bring Her Back, meanwhile, follows Andy (Billy Barratt) and Piper (Sora Wong) as they're moved into the foster home of Sally Hawkins' grieving Laura. Before long, the pair start to become suspicious of Laura's relationship with mute "brother" Oliver (Jonah Wren Phillips) and witness all sorts of strange goings on about the house, eventually causing them to realize they've been thrown into a spiritual nightmare.

It's set to release on May 30 in the US, and August 1 in the UK. While we wait for more news on Talk to Me, which is officially titled Talk 2 Me, check out our picks of the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.