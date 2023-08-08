A24 has confirmed that a Talk to Me sequel is officially in the works. The studio took to Twitter on August 8 to share the announcement, with a video that seemingly reveals the follow-up's title, too: Talk 2 Me.

According to Deadline, directors Michael and Danny Philippou will return to helm the new movie, with the latter co-writing the script with collaborator Bill Hinzman once again.

The news comes just a few weeks after the Aussie horror, whose distribution rights were picked up by the production company at Sundance Film Festival back in January, was released in cinemas. Across its opening weekend, the indie hit – made for just $4.5 million – earned $10 million at the global box office, marking the studio’s second-highest debut ever.

With that, it's hardly a shock that A24 is keen to capitalize on its success. If you've seen the film, though, it's an exciting surprise given its seemingly conclusive, twist ending.

Summoning a sequel 🤝 pic.twitter.com/LMaMBeIgFaAugust 8, 2023 See more

Starring Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, and Miranda Otto, Talk to Me centers on Mia, a grief-stricken 17 year old who gets in over her head when she gets involved with a bunch of séance-addicted youngsters. With the help of a mysterious embalmed hand, the group take it in turns to open their bodies up to whichever spirit lurks nearby. But not every ghoulie is benevolent – or happy to go back to the afterlife once their 90-second visit is over.

"When we were writing the first film, we couldn't help but write scenes for a sequel as well," Danny previously told GamesRadar+. "Our bible on the movie is so extensive. We've got this massive mythology bible where we broke down every single spirit that the kids connected with, every single rule, every single part of the hand, and the history behind it. So I think there's so much to explore.

"I'd be so excited about the idea of doing a sequel, and there's a hundred different directions that you could take it. So yeah, oh my gosh, it would be so cool to do a sequel. I'd love that opportunity."

Talk to Me is in cinemas now. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.

Summoning a sequel 🤝 pic.twitter.com/LMaMBeIgFaAugust 8, 2023 See more

For more thrills, check out our guides to the best horror movies of all time as well as all the new horror movies on the way.