Only 5 years since the last TV adaptation, Edge of Tomorrow director is turning Stephen King's epic, post-apocalyptic horror novel The Stand into a movie

Stephen King's post-apocalyptic horror novel The Stand is getting a movie adaptation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Per THR, sources say Liman and Paramount have a "particular take" on the story and the film will be a "one-off, not a multi-movie endeavor."

The Stand is set in the aftermath of a deadly pandemic, caused by the accidental release of a secret biological weapon, and follows the few surviving humans who have split into two factions and are engaged in a war between good and evil.

Doug Liman is directing the new movie. He can count Edge of Tomorrow, The Bourne Identity, and Amazon's recent Road House remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal among his filmography.

The novel is King's longest standalone work, with the page count clocking in at 1,152. It was first published in 1978 and a revised version with 400 extra pages cut from the original edition followed in 1990. The book features the first appearance of Randall Flagg, a character who would go on to feature in several of King's other works including The Dark Tower series.

This isn't the first time The Stand has been adapted for the screen, but it is the first feature-length adaptation. It was made into a miniseries on ABC in 1994 with a cast including Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald, and Ed Harris, and another small screen adaptation followed in 2020 on Paramount Plus, led by Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden and Alexander Skarsgård.

The Stand doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the best upcoming horror movies still to come in 2025.