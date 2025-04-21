Team behind Until Dawn movie want to make a sequel, but not before we get a follow-up to the source material: "F***! I want another game!"

Until Dawn may not be out in cinemas yet, but co-writer Gary Dauberman and director David F. Sandberg say they'd be keen to do a sequel. That is, if Supermassive makes another game first.

In the new issue of SFX magazine , which features The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 on the cover and hits newsstands on Wednesday, April 23, the duo opened up on the potentially fruitful future the fright-filled flick sets up...

"I don't know what the future holds, but it's such a nice concept, you could easily do more of these in different horror genres," says Sandberg, before Dauberman answers more candidly about a follow-up: "Fuck, I want another game! I think there's more story to be explored and more subgenres to exploit, but I hope there's at least another game. And if there's another game, maybe there's another movie…"

During the chat, Dauberman, who penned the script with Blair Butler, also defended the movie's big deviations from the source material, noting that Peter Stormare's Dr. Alan Hill acts as an undeniable link between the original and the big screen take. "The game is already such a cinematic experience, a direct adaptation would feel as if you're sitting on the couch, watching someone else play," he adds, noting that Tony Todd's portrayal of Death in the Final Destination movies acted as inspiration for their treatment of Hill.

"We thought about how we can expand the world and start this into a franchise that's not just games, but also movies and other media," he went on. "We wanted to think about it as a universe as opposed to just this one thing."

Starring Belmont Cameli, Ji-young Yoo, Odessa A'zion, Michael Cimino, and Ella Rubin, Until Dawn follows Abe, Megan, Nina, Max, and Clover, who venture out into the remote countryside in search of Clover's missing sister Mel (Maia Mitchell). Their trip turns sideways, though, when they're steered in the direction of an abandoned mining town by a mysterious gas station worker – and get stuck in a nerve-shredding time loop.

Before long, the group discover that the only way the night resets is when they're all killed by one of the many threats terrorizing them, from a masked madman to horrifying monsters called wendigos. And with each death, they're... changing. Can they make it through the night, or will they become a part of it forever?

It releases on April 25. Read all about it and more in the latest issue of SFX magazine , which will be available from Wednesday, April 23.