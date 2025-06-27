M3GAN 2.0 ending explained: does M3GAN die? Will there be a sequel? And everything else you need to know about the horror sequel's final scenes

Blumhouse baddie M3GAN is back, and if you want to know what goes down during the M3GAN 2.0 ending, we have you covered. The new movie finds robotics engineer Gemma (Allison Williams) in a tricky situation where she has no choice but to resurrect and upgrade M3GAN. But our girl is not out for revenge this time, she’s gone good.

That’s right, meat sacks, M3GAN didn’t really die at the end of the first movie. But that’s no surprise, as the killer doll has made her presence known in the vast amounts of M3GAN 2.0 trailers. But surprisingly, the clips don’t really give much away, as director Gerard Johnstone and co manage to pack quite a few twists and turns into the horror sequel. With this in mind, it can be quite confusing to really grasp what went down during those last moments, and where it leaves our favourite diva doll.

But don't worry, that's where we come in. Below you will find a detailed recap of the M3GAN 2.0 ending, as well as answers to any questions you may have. So, hold onto your vaginas, let’s get right to the mother source.

Warning, the following article contains major spoilers for M3GAN 2.0, so if you haven't seen the film yet, turn back now! But before you gallop your way to the movie theater, M3GAN-style, make sure to read our M3GAN 2.0 review first.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Set two years after the 2023 original movie, which saw the murderous doll go rogue and turn on her creator, Gemma (Williams), and Cady (Violet McGraw), forcing the two to destroy M3GAN, the sequel finds the auntie and niece duo trying to get on with life post-M3GAN. At the start of M3GAN 2.0, Gemma has learned from her past mistakes and is now a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of AI, whilst her now 14-year-old ward Cady is going through her angsty teen years, rebelling against Gemma’s overprotective rules.

However, their somewhat normal lives are quickly turned upside down, as unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen (as we saw in the first movie) and sold to a defense contractor who uses it to create a military-grade weapon doll known as AMELIA (Ivanna Sakhno). But when AMELIA becomes a little too self-aware, she rebels against her creators and seeks to destroy any person involved in the making of her technology, including Gemma.

With her and Cady’s safety at stake, Gemma has no choice but to resurrect M3GAN and give her a few upgrades, so that she has a chance of taking on AMELIA. That’s right, our girl is now a hero. Well, kind of. But M3GAN’s path to defeating AMELIA does not run so smoothly as between some pesky FBI agents, Gemma’s suspicious boyfriend Christian (Aristotle Athari), and an eccentric tech lord (Jemaine Clement), M3GAN and AMELIA sure have some obstacles to jump before they come face to face.

M3GAN 2.0 ending recap

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The beginning of the end kicks off when Gemma, Cady, Cole, Tess, and M3GAN arrive at the Xenox facility. Cole breaks into the building’s vent system to find where the company is hiding The Black Box AI so that the group can destroy it before AMELIA finds it and pairs with it, ultimately ending the world. All the while, M3GAN takes out security underground, calling back to that iconic corridor scene from the first movie.

In the bowels of the building, M3GAN goes dark and disconnects from Gemma. But M3GAN hasn’t really turned evil; she just wants to face AMELIA alone. This alarms Gemma and sends her, Cady, and Tess into the building, where they are ultimately captured by Gemma’s boyfriend, Christian. Gemma’s beau is revealed to be the evil creator of AMELIA, who plans to use her to destroy the world so that his company (which ironically advocates against AI) can prosper.

Christian finally tells Gemma the truth and asks her to join him, telling her that it doesn't really matter if she refuses, as he has implanted a chip in her temple which will control her if needed. We also learn that his team is holding Tess hostage and plans to kill her. With the help of M3GAN, Gemma is able to escape and heads to The Black Box AI to destroy it. But, when she gets there, she comes face to face with a bunch of Christian’s men. Using the chip, M3GAN controls Gemma’s body and fights off the men, M3GAN-style.

Then comes the moment we have been waiting for. M3GAN and AMELIA stand face to face and start to battle, echoing Terminator 2's T-800 vs T-1000 battle. However, it becomes apparent that AMELIA is far too strong and defeats M3GAN. Our girl is then harmed even further by Christian’s men and left to 'die' on the floor, whereas AMELIA is returned to Christian’s main office, where Cady is being kept hostage.

However, Cole, who has been lying unconscious this whole time in a vent, finds Cady tied up and frees her, but instead of finding her way back to M3GAN and Gemma, Cady pairs with AMELIA in an attempt to make the new bot protect her just as M3GAN did. But this only gives AMELIA more clarity, so she starts to rebel against the scientists.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

AMELIA’s rebellion sends the whole building into chaos. As Christian’s scientists flee the building, Gemma and Cady try to destroy The Black Box AI, but are interrupted by Christian, who threatens to kill the two. Using her karate skills, Cady injures Christian, and when he escapes outside, AMELIA is there waiting to finish the job. AMELIA’s prime focus now is connecting with The Black Box AI.

In the corner of the room, M3GAN pulls herself up, and AMELIA convinces her to join her in connecting with The Black Box AI, so the three of them can take over the world. M3GAN agrees and reaches her hand out to AMELIA and The Black Box AI while Gemma and Cady watch on. However, M3GAN activates the self-destruct function in her hand, which Gemma built into her earlier in the movie out of distrust, and in doing so, blows up herself, AMELIA, and The Black Box AI.

At the end of the movie, we see Gemma and Cady back at home, living a much more positive life than at the beginning. Gemma realizes that there's no point in her advocating against AI anymore, as realistically, there is no future without AI, but there can be processes implemented to ensure humans have a safer relationship with technology. Cady, on the other hand, is thriving and living more harmoniously with her aunt.

With no M3GAN in sight, the two look to have a much more ordinary future on the horizon. But you can’t keep a good doll down. At the very end of the movie, we see Gemma writing her new book when she gets an AI writing recommendation on her computer. However, in a shock twist, a cartoon version of M3GAN pops up on screen and then buzzes around the technology in Gemma’s house. It is clear that the doll is here to stay.

What was Christian planning on doing with AMELIA?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Towards the end of the movie, Gemma’s boyfriend, Christian, is outed as the evil owner of AMELIA. Christian planned to send AMELIA out on a murderous rampage and let everyone believe she was a military grade weapon working for a foreign nation. Christian wanted to create so much fear in the public that the government and other factors had no choice but to buy into his anti-AI company.

So, is Christian dead? It sure looked like AMELIA did kill Christian towards the end of the movie before she was blown up by M3GAN, so that’s one ex Gemma no longer has to worry about.

Is M3GAN dead?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

After being destroyed at the end of the first movie, M3GAN gets a huge upgrade in M3GAN 2.0. But unfortunately, that body also gets demolished, this time by AMELIA, Christian’s foot soldiers, and then finally M3GAN blows herself up in order to save Gemma and Cady. So, we think it's fair to say that M3GAN model 2 is well and truly gone.

However, that doesn't mean that M3GAN’s code can't return. As we learned at the start of the movie, M3GAN is able to live in other gadgets such as the TV, home security system, and anything else Gemma decides to interface with in her home. At the end of the movie, we see an animated version of M3GAN appear on Gemma’s laptop screen, questioning if Gemma really thought she was dead. Who knows, maybe the scientist will build yet another body for M3GAN.

Did M3GAN kill AMELIA?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

M3GAN does indeed do what she set out to do; she destroyed The Black Box AI, and AMELIA too. In sacrificing herself, she blew up the Mothercode and the evil bot by instructing Gemma to trigger the self-destruct chip in her arm. However, as M3GAN is seemingly still alive at the end of the movie in digital form, this raises the question: could AMELIA and The Black Box AI have survived too?

Although there is no reason to believe so, as we didn't get any AMELIA teases at the end of M3GAN 2.0, AMELIA star Ivanna Sakhno has shown interest in returning. When asked if she would reprise her role as AMELIA in future M3GAN movies, the star told GamesRadar+, "If it feels right to expand her journey and continue to tell her story for Gerard, for Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, if it's part of the path, I will be there to support her and continue to tell her story."

Is there a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

No, there is no M3GAN 2.0 post-credits scene. However, we are treated to one little tease at the end of the movie. Whilst Gemma is writing her new book, an AI grammar suggestion pops up on her laptop screen in the form of an old Microsoft paperclip. The paperclip then turns into a little animated version of M3GAN, who asks if Gemma really thought she’d get rid of her that easily. Although M3GAN is once again without a body, it is nice to know she is still alive in some way.

Will there be a M3GAN 3?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

We know that the M3GAN movies love to tease a sequel. The first movie hinted that M3GAN’s story may not be over by leaving a subplot open where Gemma’s co-worker stole the M3GAN files, leaving her code out there to be used again. This led Christian to steal the code and create AMELIA. In this respect, we can’t help but feel that M3GAN’s little pop-up at the end of M3GAN 2.0 could mean that there is another movie on the way. On the other hand, Gemma could just leave M3GAN to live in digital form.

When asked if there is another M3GAN movie on the way, Gemma actor Allison Williams told GamesRadar+, "Hmm, I guess everyone will have to go support the second movie."

M3GAN 2.0 is out in theaters now. For more, check out our list of the best robot movies, or keep up with upcoming horror movies by reading our guide.