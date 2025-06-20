Get Out star Allison Williams wants to play a robot in future M3GAN movies: "I'm kind of doing one long audition for that role"

Our favourite horror doll M3GAN has some serious competition in the new horror sequel M3GAN 2.0, as a new bot enters the scene. The rivalry is so iconic that it has even made star Allison Williams want to play a robot in future franchise installments.

"I have been saying for years that eventually M3GAN will figure out a way to get Gemma out of the equation and replace her with a robot version of herself. So I guess I'm kind of doing one long audition for that role," says Williams to GamesRadar+. "Will I be able to pull that off? Yeah. I think, yeah. Maybe. Who knows… With this franchise, you just truly never know."

Welcoming Williams back as Gemma, the scientist and creator of the M3GAN doll, and Violet McGraw as Gemma’s niece Cady, M3GAN 2.0 revisits the duo years after they destroyed M3GAN. However, when they catch wind that there's a military grade weapon known as AM3L1A out to get them, Gemma has no choice but to rebuild the bot and give her a few upgrades.

We know from Jordan Peele’s 2017 horror movie Get Out, where Williams plays a terrifying woman who fakes a whole personality in order to trap her boyfriend, that the star has no issue with going full deadpan. So we can definitely see Williams portraying a uncanny robot in the future, just as Ahsoka star Ivanna Sakhno does with AM3L1A in M3GAN 2.0.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Who knows, we may have just worked out the plot of M3GAN 3. However, when asked if there are more M3GAN movies on the horizon, Williams keeps pretty tight-lipped. "Hmm, I guess everyone will have to go support the second movie," teases the star.

Although Williams doesn't get in robot form this time, the star did take on her fair share of action scenes in M3GAN 2.0, and even hops into a tech-suit controlled by M3GAN, as we saw in the most recent trailer. "We had a lot of training to do," says Williams. "I started, like, months and months before the movie, just to make sure I wasn't gonna hurt myself because, you know, these bones are getting old."

However, if Williams wants to take on M3GAN in movie number 3, she will have to get in line. When asked who he would want to see M3GAN fight in a hypothetical Freddy vs. Jason style crossover, director Gerard Johnstone told us: "Well, she's coming out the same time as Ballerina, so I guess she'd be, you know, taking it to Ana De Armas and taking her down." Get ready de Armas, M3GAN’s coming for you.

M3GAN 2.0 is out in theaters on June 27. For more, check out our list of the best robot movies, or keep up with upcoming horror movies by reading your way.