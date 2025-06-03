M3GAN 2.0 takes on the female Terminator in the upcoming horror sequel's final trailer, full of bodyswapping, explosions, and already meme-able moments

Good news horror fans, we only have a few more weeks until we get to see our favorite murderous doll back on the big screen. But Universal Pictures has given us one last treat to tie us over until then, in the shape of a brand new and final M3GAN 2.0 trailer.

The new trailer, which you can watch below, opens with M3GAN attempting to apologise for her behaviour in the first movie, but old habits die hard as in the next frame the doll is back to her murderous self. But, she’s playing for the good guys this time, and she knows how much Gemma needs her as an even bigger threat is looming: Russian murder bot Amelia, who is practically the female terminator. "Amelia is stronger than you can imagine," warns M3GAN, "and she’s coming after anyone who can stop her. Including you, Gemma."

M3GAN 2.0 | Final Trailer (Universal Pictures) - HD - YouTube Watch On

The clip also includes some new footage, which shows M3GAN stealing a pop star’s identity, Cady getting kidnapped by Amelia, and Gemma hopping into a robot suit controlled by M3GAN. Not only this, but the new trailer provides some rather hilarious one-liners and meme-able scenes that we are sure will take social media by storm.

Written and directed by Gerard Johnstone, M3GAN 2.0 takes place two years after M3GAN went rogue in the 2022 movie and had to be destroyed by her creator, Gemma (Allison Williams). Fast forward to the sequel, Gemma is a highly successful author and advocate for government oversight of A.I, while raising her angsty teenage niece Cady (Violet McGraw).

But the pair’s life is about to be turned upside down, as the tech for M3GAN has been stolen and used to create a military-grade weapon called Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno). When Amelia decides to rebel against the humans who created her tech, including Gemma, the roboticist "realizes that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal,” reads the official synopsis. “As their paths collide, the original A.I icon is about to meet her match.”

M3GAN 2.0 welcomes back original cast members Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps, and adds Aristotle Athari, Timm Sharp, and Jemaine Clement.

M3GAN 2.0 will slay theaters from June 27. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.