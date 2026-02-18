Lee Cronin's The Mummy looks more Pet Sematary meets Evil Dead than Universal Monsters movie in new trailer, but I'm not *not* into it

Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Just two months before its due to release in theaters, Warner Bros. has dug up the first full trailer for Lee Cronin's The Mummy... and we can smell the rot from here. The scary flick looks just as gnarly and nasty as we expected, given what the filmmaker did with his previous film: Evil Dead Rise.
It looks less like a Universal Monsters picture, admittedly, though, and more like a loose adaptation of an iconic Stephen King tale. From the clip, it centers on a married couple whose lives are turned upside down when their young daughter Katie, who's been missing for the last eight years, is found in a 3,000-year-old sarcophagus. "Some things are meant to stay buried," the tagline reads, an obvious riff on Pet Sematary's "Sometimes, dead is better."
"How many others were found?" Jack Reynor's character asks Moon Knight star May Calamawy in the promo, as we're shown newspaper reports of girls being abducted in Cairo. "57," she ominously replies, suggesting that Katie isn't the only victim who's found themselves thrown back into the land of the living. Verónica Falcón, Shylo Molina, and Laia DaCosta round out the cast. Check it out above...
The unique take on the source material, which saw Boris Karloff's mummy Imhotep disguise himself as a modern-day Egyptian and set out to find his lover Anck-es-en-Amon, may rub less open-minded horror purists up the wrong way – but I'm excited to see what Cronin has in store for us. With so many legacy sequels and straight reboots out there, why not try and do something different?
Talking to IGN, he described his take as "one part Poltergeist", given its "domestic circumstances" and familial focus. The other part? David Fincher's Seven, thanks to its "dark, investigative angle."
Lee Cronin's The Mummy releases on April 17. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way, or look to our picks of the most exciting upcoming movies of the year.
I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.
