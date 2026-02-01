Scream 7 unveils extremely nostalgic popcorn bucket ahead of the horror sequel

It looks like Ghostface is getting into the market for movie-themed popcorn buckets that can do anything but hold a decent amount of the sweet-and-salty stuff. In anticipation of Scream 7 hitting theaters this year, Cinemark is releasing a brand new one that’s in the shape of the legendary killer. Dread Central obtained a photo of one that comes complete with a dribble of blood running down the iconic mug. Thankfully, there's no risk of it getting mixed in, seeing as the popcorn is tucked away at the back, where you can store it in a compartment. The item is expected to be released on Valentine’s Day, because nothing says “I love you” like a serial killer's bust you can eat out of.

Cinemark (@Cinemark) reveals the officially licensed 'SCREAM 7' Ghostface Popcorn Bucket: Scream. Snack. Repeat🔪🍿Featuring a Ghostface bust with blood oozing from the forehead and a back latch for popcorn (or other snacks). Red cinnamon popcorn, anyone? pic.twitter.com/fKMUizUValJanuary 25, 2026

Marketing will no doubt be ramping up in the coming weeks as the seventh film in the beloved slasher franchise makes its return to theaters, and a fresh body count comes with it. The new chapter will shift its focus back to Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, whose attempt at an ordinary life, free from the fear of a ringing phone, is once again tested. She’s not the only person Ghostface has his sights on, though, as Tatum, Sidney’s daughter (Isabel May), also finds herself on the murderer’s kill list. Courteney Cox will also be back as Gale Weathers.

Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding, who play twin siblings Chad and Mandy Meeks-Martin, will be the only young core cast members returning in the new film after Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega left the project in 2023. Newcomers who are at risk of enduring grisly exits include Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Mckenna Grace, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Asa Germann, Celeste O’Connor, Sam Rechner, Ethan Embry, Tim Simons, and Mark Consuelos.

Scream 7 will also see iconic characters returning from beyond the grave. Not only will David Arquette return as Dewey, even after being killed in the last film, but Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley will also return in their roles as Stu Macher and Roman Bridger, who were revealed to be the killers in Scream and Scream 3, respectively. We’ll have to see who is under the mask this time around when Scream 7 slices up the screen on February 27. Check out our list of the best high school horror movies here.