Welcome to the future: Scream 7 director and star Neve Campbell livestreamed the first Scream movie on TikTok

Upcoming horror sequel Scream 7 continues to take full advantage of technology, as director Kevin Williamson and star Neve Campbell host a TikTok livestream like we've never seen.

On February 10, fans got the chance to watch the first Scream movie for free on TikTok Live via the official Scream account. The livestream saw Scream 7 director Williamson, and stars Campbell and Isabel May watch the movie right alongside fans. The trio reacted to the scares and offered behind-the-scenes commentary from Neve, especially, reminiscing on her time making the 1996 film.

This is certainly a new marketing tactic, as although we have seen shows be livestreamed on TikTok, it is quite unusual for a full film to be shown with pauses for the cast to add in tidbits. However, it has worked a treat as the livestream pulled in 1.2 million viewers at one time, according to a screenshot later posted on Twitter.

Fans seemed to enjoy the event, with one writing, "This marketing is phenomenal," and another added, "The chemistry between Neve & Isabel during the Scream TikTok live segments is so adorable… Neve talking to her about 1996 behind the scenes is everything. UGH I’m emotional." The best part was that the live chat was active, allowing fans to talk to each other about a franchise they hold so dear.

This isn't the first time Scream 7 has leaned into modern technology as a form of marketing. Although film fans are not sure what to make of it, the horror movie has partnered with Meta to allow fans to insert themselves into scenes from the franchise with the use of AI.

Of course, this is all to promote the upcoming sequel Scream 7, which sees Campbell's final girl, Sidney Prescott, face Ghostface once again. But this time, the killers are after her daughter, too. The movie also welcomes back Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Matthew Lillard and David Arquette are also set appear despite their characters seemingly dying earlier in the franchise.

Scream 7 hits theaters on February 27. For more, check out our list of the best slasher movies, and keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.