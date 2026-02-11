Welcome to the future: Scream 7 director and star Neve Campbell livestreamed the first Scream movie on TikTok

News
By published

Watch out, Ghostface is taking over social media

Drew Barrymore as Casey in 1996&#039;s original Scream.
(Image credit: Dimension Films)

Upcoming horror sequel Scream 7 continues to take full advantage of technology, as director Kevin Williamson and star Neve Campbell host a TikTok livestream like we've never seen.

On February 10, fans got the chance to watch the first Scream movie for free on TikTok Live via the official Scream account. The livestream saw Scream 7 director Williamson, and stars Campbell and Isabel May watch the movie right alongside fans. The trio reacted to the scares and offered behind-the-scenes commentary from Neve, especially, reminiscing on her time making the 1996 film.

Fans seemed to enjoy the event, with one writing, "This marketing is phenomenal," and another added, "The chemistry between Neve & Isabel during the Scream TikTok live segments is so adorable… Neve talking to her about 1996 behind the scenes is everything. UGH I’m emotional." The best part was that the live chat was active, allowing fans to talk to each other about a franchise they hold so dear.

Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.