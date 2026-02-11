Welcome to the future: Scream 7 director and star Neve Campbell livestreamed the first Scream movie on TikTok
Watch out, Ghostface is taking over social media
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Upcoming horror sequel Scream 7 continues to take full advantage of technology, as director Kevin Williamson and star Neve Campbell host a TikTok livestream like we've never seen.
On February 10, fans got the chance to watch the first Scream movie for free on TikTok Live via the official Scream account. The livestream saw Scream 7 director Williamson, and stars Campbell and Isabel May watch the movie right alongside fans. The trio reacted to the scares and offered behind-the-scenes commentary from Neve, especially, reminiscing on her time making the 1996 film.
This is certainly a new marketing tactic, as although we have seen shows be livestreamed on TikTok, it is quite unusual for a full film to be shown with pauses for the cast to add in tidbits. However, it has worked a treat as the livestream pulled in 1.2 million viewers at one time, according to a screenshot later posted on Twitter.
Fans seemed to enjoy the event, with one writing, "This marketing is phenomenal," and another added, "The chemistry between Neve & Isabel during the Scream TikTok live segments is so adorable… Neve talking to her about 1996 behind the scenes is everything. UGH I’m emotional." The best part was that the live chat was active, allowing fans to talk to each other about a franchise they hold so dear.
This isn't the first time Scream 7 has leaned into modern technology as a form of marketing. Although film fans are not sure what to make of it, the horror movie has partnered with Meta to allow fans to insert themselves into scenes from the franchise with the use of AI.
Of course, this is all to promote the upcoming sequel Scream 7, which sees Campbell's final girl, Sidney Prescott, face Ghostface once again. But this time, the killers are after her daughter, too. The movie also welcomes back Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Matthew Lillard and David Arquette are also set appear despite their characters seemingly dying earlier in the franchise.
Scream 7 hits theaters on February 27. For more, check out our list of the best slasher movies, and keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.