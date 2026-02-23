Neve Campbell reflects on 30 years of Scream and why that first movie became a genre classic: "I think there was a lull in horror films"

As the first Scream movie approaches its 30th birthday, original star Neve Campbell reflects on the past three decades of Ghostface's antics and says the franchise is still going strong because it offers something different to the horror genre.

"Well, back in 96 I think there was a lull in horror films. There weren't a lot being made. I think people were getting bored of them. I think they were all sort of living the same tone," said Campbell to GamesRadar+. "And scream came along, and Kevin wrote this brilliant new, sort of groundbreaking script that had this meta aspect looking at the genre itself."

However, despite the whole meta aspect being what put the franchise on the map, fans were shocked to hear that original writer turned Scream 7 director Kevin Williamson said that the upcoming sequel "doesn't really have that meta goal." When we asked Campbell about Williamson's comments, the star said, "Not as meta, but there's certainly aspects in there."

Scream 7 welcomes back Campbell as final girl Sidney Prescott, who faces Ghostface once again. But this time, she has to protect her daughter, too. The movie also sees Courteney Cox and Matthew Lillard return, and adds Isabel May as Sidney's daughter.

Scream 7 hits theatres in the US on February 27 and in the UK on February 26. For more, check out our ranking of the best Scream movies, and keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.

