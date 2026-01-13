30 years later, Ghostface targets Sidney Prescott's daughter in new Scream 7 teaser

Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott was the main protagonist of 1996's Scream. Now, 30 years later, Ghostface is returning to menace her daughter in this new teaser for the upcoming Scream 7.

The teaser recaps the events of the original Scream in which Sidney and her friends are hunted down by their own companions by Sidney's boyfriend Billy Prescott (Skeet Ulrich) and his partner Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard) who take on the shared identity of the Ghostface killer.

Here's the teaser:

Scream 7 | Legacy (2026 Movie) – Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox - YouTube Watch On

"When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target," reads Paramount's official synopsis for Scream 7. "Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all."

Scream 7 marks a return for several members of the cast of the original, including, of course, Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, along with David Arquette as Dewey Riley, and even Matthew Lillard as Stu Macher, who seemed to die at the end of 1996's Scream. Skeet Ulrich was previously in talks to return as Billy Loomis, however plans changed when the film's original director, Melissa Barrera, exited the production.

Scream has brought back numerous cast members over the years, with many characters thought dead in previous films making surprise returns, sometimes even as villains, to the point where unexpected resurrections have become a hallmark of the series.

Scream 7 hits theaters on February 27. In the meantime, look back at the franchise's previous entries with our guide to all the Scream movie deaths, ranked .