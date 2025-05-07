Talk To Me director’s new horror movie Bring Her Back is being called "terrifying" and "dread inducing" in overwhelmingly positive first reactions

Directors Danny and Michael Philippou’s upcoming horror movie, Bring Her Back, has received its first set of reactions, and it sounds as though the supernatural flick is just as chilling as the duo’s past hit Talk To Me.

Although the film is set to hit theatres later this month, it looks like a private screening was shown in Los Angeles on March 6. Critics are already raving over what may be the horror movie of the year, with FandomWire’s Sean Boelman calling the movie "one of the most disturbingly executed horror films I have seen in years."

Many viewers have been celebrating the film’s use of dark themes, with YouTuber Patrick Tomasso writing, "A lot of horror films use grief as a metaphor, but this one says fuck all that and drowns you in the sad, brutal reality of loss." Fangoria’s Reyna Cervantes echoed, calling Bring Her Back a "dread-inducing" film that "properly explores grief and the limits it will push us to."

The Hashtag Show’s Junior Felix sums the movie up perfectly, writing, "Bring Her Back is one of the most original horror films I've seen in years. The film is heavy, frightening and just plain bonkers."

Check out more reactions below.

BRING HER BACK is a terrifying, next-level follow-up to “Talk to Me.” Sally Hawkins stuns with her most haunting role yet. Danny & Michael Philippou deliver masterful horror, grief, & tragedy. A must-watch. #Horror #BringHerBack pic.twitter.com/HCo7t6PvNeMay 7, 2025

#BringHerBack made me uncomfortable in the best way. One of the unsettling, disturbing, and gut-wrenching horror movies that A24 has done. Sally Hawkins gives one of the most psychotic performance in her career. Whenever a horror movie gets under my skin, it’s done its job right. pic.twitter.com/grErzhTltMMay 7, 2025

BRING HER BACK is fucked up!! Danny and Michael Philippou have carfted another gnarly grief and trauma laden horror story. Like thisnone MUCH more than TALK TO ME. Also, I've never been terrified of Sally Hawkins before. She can do anything. #BringHerBack #A24 pic.twitter.com/7uYBM5LL9TMay 7, 2025

Written by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman, Bring Her Back follows a grief-stricken foster mother (Sally Hawkins) whose anguish draws her to malignant practices. The official logline from A24 reads, "A brother and sister (Billy Barratt and Sora Wong) uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother." Jonah Wren Phillips, Sally-Anne Upton, Stephen Phillips, and Mischa Heywood also star.

The Philippou brothers are best known for helming the 2023 horror hit Talk To Me, about a group of friends who conjure spirits using an embalmed hand. However, although the upcoming movie does also feature supernatural themes, Bring Her Back is a standalone project and not a sequel to Talk To Me.

Bring Her Back hits theaters on May 30 in the US, and will be shown in UK cinemas from August 1. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.