M3GAN 2.0 is going to be as much of a social media hit as the first was, and star Allison Williams already knows which moments are going to get memed

No one could have predicted how the first M3GAN movie would blow up on social media, transforming the killer AI doll into a horror icon overnight. However, despite the original's success, star Allison Williams is not worried about the sequel replicating this feat, as she already knows the sequel will also go down in horror movie history.

Warning, this story has mild spoilers for M3GAN 2.0, so make sure to watch the movie first. But before you do, check out our M3GAN 2.0 review.

"You know what's so great about Gerard (Johnstone) is that I'm sure he really isn't thinking about that when he makes these movies... And that, I think, is what makes the movies so meme-able, because they're not being made as meme machines," says Williams to GamesRadar+. "I think actually, it means that the movie ends up being more enjoyable to a greater number of people."

In fact, the star already knows which M3GAN one-liner will be memed the most. "Oh, I think a big meme is gonna be 'take your melatonin.' It's gonna be a big one," says Williams. "I knew from the moment I read that line, I was like, 'That's very funny' and... I had to just forget that it was funny in order to perform it well." To which co-star Violet McGraw replies, "Oh my gosh, 100%, that's hilarious."

Despite the success of M3GAN, sequel newcomer and AMELIA star Ivanna Sakhno tells us that she is more excited than nervous about joining the franchise. "I just felt excitement. "The first M3GAN, I genuinely loved," said the Ahsoka star. "So I felt excitement about the fact that I get to work with them, and they did disappoint. I hold gratitude for that experience to this day."

Moxie M3GAN in the M3GAN 2.0 trailer (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

However, although Sakhno admits she is not too well-versed in meme culture, the star has her pick for the most meme-worthy moment in M3GAN 2.0. "I have such immense compassion for Moxie Megan. I think she was so funny." As we saw in the M3GAN 2.0 trailer, M3GAN is first put into a small and rigid plastic body, but that dosent stop her from being her usual sassy self. "She turns around and wonders if she should work with Allison or not. And to me, that is just like one of the funniest moments in the film."

Directed by Johnstone, the sequel welcomes back Williams as roboticist Gemma and Violet McGraw as her orphaned niece Cady as they try to get on with their lives years after they had to destroy M3GAN. But when the duo catch wind of a new military weapon doll known as AMELIA, who is out for revenge on everyone involved with her creation (including Gemma and Cady), Gemma has no choice but to resurrect M3GAN.

M3GAN 2.0 hacks into theaters from June 27. For more, check out our list of the best robot movies, or keep up with upcoming horror movies by reading your way.