First trailer for upcoming horror sequel The Black Phone 2 reveals its masked killer is back from the dead, and about to go full Jason Voorhees

Hide your kids because The Grabber has returned in the first trailer for The Black Phone 2, and it looks like the serial killer is back from the dead and out for blood.

The new trailer, which you can watch below, opens with the original movie’s main character Finn trying to get on with his life years after killing The Grabber.

But when Finn’s sister Gwen starts to have psychic dreams about the masked killer again, it looks like Ethan Hawke’s villain may be back from the dead. We see glimpses of him terrorizing the Alpine Youth Camp in a snowy rural area, before Finn answers a black phone in a lone snow-covered phone booth. "Hello, Finney. Did you think our story was over?" says The Grabber, before showing himself on the other side of the booth.

Black Phone 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

So, does this mean that Finn didn't actually kill The Grabber at the end of the first movie? Well, not really, as we know from the original, Finn can see dead people and can communicate with them too, as the Black Phone allows spirits to talk to the living. "You’re dead," says Finn, to which The Grabber replies via the black phone, "You of all people should know that dead is just a word." However, it is not clear at this time how The Grabber would still be able to murder people, and… ski?

Directed and co-written by Sinister and The Black Phone helmer Scott Derrickson, The Black Phone 2 picks up four years later and reunites us with a now 17-year-old Finn (Mason Thames) and his 15-year-old sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) as she "begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake," reads the synopsis.

"Determined to solve the mystery and end the torment for both her and her brother, Gwen persuades Finn to visit the camp during a winter storm. There, she uncovers a shattering intersection between The Grabber and her own family’s history. Together, she and Finn must confront a killer who has grown more powerful in death and more significant to them than either could imagine."

From the trailer, it does seem like the sequel will turn up the violence a notch. Earlier this year, Derrickson told GamesRadar+ that the sequel’s increased level of horror is to match Finn and Gwen getting older: "You know, a high school coming-of-age movie demands more. “It has to be more visceral. It has to be, I think, more graphic, scarier."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Black Phone 2 slashes into theaters on October 17. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.