In A Violent Nature 2's first trailer reveals a full-blown Friday the 13th-style summer camp slasher that makes Jason Voorhees look like child's play

The first trailer for In A Violent Nature 2 has arrived... and it's a summertime blood bath.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Johnny is headed out to rip through a pack of teens at a summer camp with that big ol' scary hook of his. Though the premise sounds a little bit Friday the 13th... Johnny is no Jason Voorhees. There's no lurking in the shadows or stalking prey here. Dude just goes straight through a window and starts killing. It's pretty sick (both derrogatory and not).

The official plot for the film follows Johnny as he "crosses paths with a young, outcast camper who is forced to spend the night with his counselor sister and her friends at their annual end-of-season party." Directed and written once again by Chris Nash, the new cast includes Lucas Nguyen, Olivia Scriven, Laurie Babin, Donald MacLean Jr., Evan Marsh, and The Institute star Fionn Laird.

In A Violent Nature 2 - Official Teaser Trailer | IGN Fan Fest 2026 - YouTube Watch On

If you haven't seen In a Violent Nature, you've probably heard of it as it became known as the movie that made people quite literally vomit and leave the theater during certain scenes. We're expecting the kills to be much worse in the sequel, and if it does well, we can probably expect a new all-out horror franchise.

In a Violent Nature 2 does not yet have a release date.