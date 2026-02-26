In A Violent Nature 2's first trailer reveals a full-blown Friday the 13th-style summer camp slasher that makes Jason Voorhees look like child's play

In a Violent Nature 2 is coming soon

In a Violent Nature 2
The first trailer for In A Violent Nature 2 has arrived... and it's a summertime blood bath.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Johnny is headed out to rip through a pack of teens at a summer camp with that big ol' scary hook of his. Though the premise sounds a little bit Friday the 13th... Johnny is no Jason Voorhees. There's no lurking in the shadows or stalking prey here. Dude just goes straight through a window and starts killing. It's pretty sick (both derrogatory and not).

In A Violent Nature 2 - Official Teaser Trailer | IGN Fan Fest 2026 - YouTube In A Violent Nature 2 - Official Teaser Trailer | IGN Fan Fest 2026 - YouTube
If you haven't seen In a Violent Nature, you've probably heard of it as it became known as the movie that made people quite literally vomit and leave the theater during certain scenes. We're expecting the kills to be much worse in the sequel, and if it does well, we can probably expect a new all-out horror franchise.

In a Violent Nature 2 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming horror movies headed your way, or, check out our list of movie release dates.

Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

