Secretly recorded audio from gory horror In a Violent Nature screening has viewers clapping, gasping, and... vomiting

New horror movie In a Violent Nature has started being shown to more critics and if the reactions are anything to go by, every genre fan is going to be clamoring over themselves for a ticket when it releases in theaters.

During a screening at the Chicago Film Festival recently, an audience member allegedly recorded their fellow viewers as they watched the film, which premiered at Sundance back in January and currently boasts an impressive 95% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While it's only an audio clip, it features plenty of squelching, clapping, and gasping – with other reports suggesting that someone vomited during the flick's runtime. Check it out below...

Audience reacting to a kill from ‘IN A VIOLENT NATURE’ during the Chicago Critics Film Fest screening of the film. An audience member also vomited during the screening. The film, described as a slasher from the killer's perspective, hits theaters on May 31. pic.twitter.com/KGlyC3HFXaMay 6, 2024

Told from the killer's POV, In a Violent Nature is a supernatural slasher in a same vein as I Know What You Did Last Summer and Friday the 13th. Written and directed by Chris Nash (ABCs of Death 2), it follows a group of teens (naturally), as they find themselves being hunted by Johnny, a vengeful spirit fueled by a horrific 60-year old crime.

Turns out, they inadvertently resurrected his rotting corpse when they took a locket from a collapsed fire tower in the woods, and Johnny is willing to do whatever it takes to get the stolen necklace back – including slaughtering a bunch of youngsters.

"Toronto genre movie[makers are] very close-knit, so everybody knows each other and is usually pretty happy to give each other a hand," Nash previously told No Film School, when asked how the movie came about.

"So, while we were in-between setting up shots, I think for his film, Psycho Goreman, we were just talking about a film, talking about slashers, talking about original new ideas and different ideas, and I was just saying I thought this would be a pretty cool approach to just follow the slasher around and just treat it one of those Van Sant films. And they were just super receptive being like, yeah, that's actually a really good idea."

In a Violent Nature hits US cinemas on May 31, before arriving on Shudder internationally later in the year.