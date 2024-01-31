New trailer for upcoming horror movie has a major twist: it's all from the killer's POV

Ever wondered what classic slashers like Friday the 13th or My Bloody Valentine would look like from the villain's perspective? Well, wonder no more as the new teaser trailer for upcoming horror flick In A Violent Nature has dropped, putting us in the shoes of an undead killer.

The short but punchy teaser opens on a peaceful-looking lake, that is until a body rises to the surface of the water and a looming masked killer enters the frame. Although the trailer doesn't deliver on the level of gore most slashers feature, its ominous tone and creepy setting are enough to send shivers down anyone's spine. Watch the full teaser above.

Directed by Gasfire Film’s Chris Nash, Shudder's In a Violent Nature follows a resurrected yet undead monster on a rampage in a remote wilderness.

The full plot synopsis reads: “When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year old crime, his body is resurrected and becomes hellbent on retrieving it. The undead golem hones in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back - along with anyone in his way.”

The arthouse flick, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival 2024, stars Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love, Reece Presley, Liam Leone, Charlotte Creaghan, Lea Rose Sebastianis, Sam Roulston, Alexander Oliver, and Lauren Taylor.

In A Violent Nature does not yet have a release date, but is expected to hit theatres sometime in 2024, and then streaming site Shudder soon after. For more check out our list of upcoming horror movies heading your way in 2024.