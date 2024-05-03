Mike Flanagan in talks to direct next The Exorcist film for Blumhouse

The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan may be the man to save Blumhouse’s The Exorcist trilogy, as the renowned horror filmmaker is reportedly in talks to direct the next movie.

Although Universal Pictures and Blumhouse are yet to comment, Deadline reports that if the deal is made, Flanagan will take over from director David Gordon Green who helmed The Exorcist: Believer .

Best known for his Netflix horror shows such as The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Fall of the House of Usher , Flanagan may be the trilogy’s new saving grace, and fans seem to agree. "Mike Flanagan is the perfect choice for The Exorcist! He's going to save this franchise," said one fan on Twitter , another added , "Thank goodness."

Starring Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr. and the original The Exorcist ’s Ellen Burstyn, Believer hit screens back in 2023 launching Blumhouse’s new The Exorcist trilogy, with two more films titled The Exorcist: Deciever and a third untitled film set to follow.

But Believer sank at the box office stirring up $136.2 million in total worldwide, which is pretty low compared to the $429 million the original made back in 1973. It wasn't a hit with critics either as the film now sits with a measly 22% score on Rotten Tomatoes . Our reviewer called it a "hoary and overcooked valentine to a horror classic." Green then bowed out to pursue another project and Believer’s sequel, The Exorcist: Deceiver, was pushed back from its April 18, 2025 release date.

It is unclear whether the next movie in Blumhouse’s trilogy will still be titled The Exorcist: The Deceiver, or if it will undergo a full rebrand. The movie does not yet have a synopsis, cast list, or release date at this time.

