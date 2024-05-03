Oh no, the open-world Terminator survival game has its own Resident Evil-style Mr. X, "a relentless and formidable hunter that cannot be stopped"

Terminator Survivors, Nacon's open-world survival adaptation of the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led film series, took a page from Resident Evil's book with its own relentless killing machine stalker.

The most famous example of this is probably Mr. X from Resident Evil 2 and its 2019 remake, but there's also Nemesis from Resident Evil 3, Jack Baker from Resident Evil 7, and to a lesser degree, Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village. Well, prepare to have your nerves absolutely shredded to pieces once more as Terminator Survivors has its own equivalent, which Nacon describes as "a relentless and formidable hunter that cannot be stopped."

Although it seems to be inspired by Resident Evil, Nacon says it added this solo T-800 stalker both to be faithful to series lore and to capture the oppressive tone of the first two Terminator movies.

"The game unfolds in 2009, shortly after the cataclysmic Judgment Day, during a period when Skynet's production capabilities hadn't yet reached their peak," reads an update on the game's Steam page. "The T-800, an infiltration unit, serves as a reminder of Skynet's relentless pursuit across time. The T-800 encountered by players is one of these units, sent by Skynet in its desperate attempts to rewrite history and secure victory in the Future War."

To be fair, Nacon has a point that the original Terminator movies are all about cyborg assassins, so it is rather fitting to have something similar in the video game adaptation. Still, I'm genuinely not looking forward to the ever present sense of dread and unease in knowing that I'm constantly being pursued, especially in a game where survival is the focus.

"The inclusion of a single T-800 in the game serves not only to uphold the integrity of the franchise's lore but also to deliver an immersive gameplay experience that pays homage to the films that inspired it," Nacon says.

Terminator Survivors launches just in time for Halloween on October 24.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here are the best survival games you can play today.