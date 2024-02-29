Terminator Survivors: Everything we know so far

Terminator: Survivors has been revealed and it may well just be the Terminator game you've been waiting for. This one is set to deliver on the fantasy of joining the resistance against Skynet, working to survive a post-apocalyptic world where the need to scavenge resources must be weighed carefully against the threats posed by man, machine, and the unwavering strength of the Terminator. There's no gameplay out there just yet, but Nacon Studio Milan is saying all the right things.

In fact, Terminator: Survivors sounds a hell of a lot like State of Decay routed through the Terminator universe – with base-building elements weaving into play as you attempt to establish your own resistance group. The game is set to launch into Early Access later this year and you'll find more info on that and a whole lot more as we walk you through everything we know so far about Terminator Survivors.

(Image credit: Nacon)

The Terminator Survivors release date for Steam Early Access has been set for October 24, 2024. Developer Nacon Studio Milan is yet to confirm how long the new Terminator game will stay in Early Access, nor has it announced when the survival action will land on other platforms. Still, it's good to know that some players will be able to join the resistance later this year, making Terminator Survivor one of the most anticipated upcoming PC games of 2024.

Terminator: Survivors platforms

(Image credit: Nacon)

Terminator Survivors will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. The publisher is yet to confirm when exactly the title will launch on console but it's expected to arrive in 2025, following Terminator Survivors' entrance onto Steam Early Access in October of this year. The game will not be coming to PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch.

Terminator: Survivors development

(Image credit: Nacon)

Terminator Survivors was first teased back in 2022, following the announcement that Nacon had opened a new development label – Nacon Studio Milan. The studio has set out to create 'state-of-the-art video games', bringing in industry veterans from all over the world to support the creation of this new survival experience. Nacon Studio Milan also includes developers from RaceWard, best known for delivering realistic simulators like Rims Racing and TT Isle of Man 3.

Terminator: Survivors trailer

The debut Terminator Survivors trailer was released on February 29, 2024, during the Nacon Connect 2024 presentation. The cinematic trailer doesn't feature any gameplay but does set the tone for this near-future survival experience where members of the resistance will attempt to survive a crumbling world and circumvent the deadly T-800. Watch the first Terminator Survivors trailer above.

Terminator: Survivors gameplay details

(Image credit: Nacon)

Terminator Survivors is an open-world survival game where you'll need to fight smartly to survive the threats of a post-apocalyptic world. While details are still light right now, Nacon Studio Milan says that the Terminator Survivors gameplay experience will see you battling against the threats posed by other humans, machines, and the Terminator. Creative director Marco Ponte says you'll be able to "join forces with other survivors" if you want to for four-player cooperative multiplayer, although the entire game can be played solo.

Terminator Survivors will also feature base-building elements, where you and other FBS resistance fighters can establish stronger bases of operations to better understand the threat posed by Skynet. "You'll explore a wide open world, scavenging for resources that aren't just for your own survival but also for managing and improving your base," says Ponte. Little else is known about the game right now, but released concept art shows a focus on modular firearms for first-person combat, stealth systems, evolving bases, and the presence of key resources like food and gasoline.

Terminator: Survivors setting

(Image credit: Nacon)

Terminator Survivors is set in 2009, just a few short years after Judgment Day – the day that Skynet became self-aware and launched a nuclear war against the world's superpowers. Creative director Marco Ponte says that Terminator Survivors will be confined to the events that occurred in the first two movies, although the game will ultimately be its own thing. "This takes place in a yet unexplored timeline of the Terminator universe. With a completely original storyline that includes famous characters and new ones, where you'll learn about the beginnings of John Connor's resistance."

While we wait for more information on Terminator Survivors, why not go back and watch T1 and T2: Judgment Day. They are, after all, two of the best action movies of all-time.