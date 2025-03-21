Silent Hill f: Everything we know about the new survival horror game

From the potential Silent Hill f release date, a fancy trailer, and all the latest news, here's a complete guide to one of the most exciting upcoming horror games on the horizon

Silent Hill f: A close-up on Hinako Shimizu&#039;s face during the reveal trailer for the new Silent Hill game.
(Image credit: Konami)

Silent Hill f is officially on its way, marking the eighth mainline game in Konami's iconic survival series. However, despite being in the Silent Hill canon, this will be a new story that takes us away from the mainstay of the series' iconic small-town setting of Maine, USA, for the first time. In fact, we're heading to 1960s Japan, no doubt bringing the story more in line with the densely atmospheric cinematic horrors that the region is known for. Developed by NeoBards Entertainment, Silent Hill f is one of the most exciting upcoming horror games as not only does it look fantastic, but it marks a new dawn for the long-standing horror icon.

First announced in 2022 alongside last year's Silent Hill 2 remake, it's been a long time since Silent Hill f news came our way. However, thanks to a recent trailer reveal and some pre-order releases out in the wild, we may just have to add it to our list of new games for 2025 in the future. That may be hopeful thinking on our part, but luckily, there are plenty of solid leads for us to break down while we wait for a firm launch. So, if you're at all curious about a potential Silent Hill f release date, want to know more about its story, gameplay, and more news, read on below as we break down everything that you need to know about one of the best horror games on the horizon!

Silent Hill f release date speculation

Hinako Shimizu chatting with three of a her friends while sitting outside a store during the reveal trailer for Silent Hill f.

(Image credit: Konami)

There is no Silent Hill f release date just yet, however, thanks to pre-orders for physical copies of the game being already available to purchase, it seems like a 2025 release is still on the cards!

While we've only recently seen the reveal trailer for the game, it's worth remembering that Konami has been working on it since 2022. It's been a long time coming, and a launch this year is pretty realistic if you ask us. We're currently betting on a Fall launch to hit the Halloween season when gamers will be on the lookout for the best horror games to dig into.

Keep in mind, though, that this is just speculation on our part and that we'll keep you posted as soon as an actual release date is announced.

Silent Hill f platforms

Hinako Shimizu limping towards a monster while a red fog engulfs a house behind her during the reveal trailer for Silent Hill f.

(Image credit: Konami)

It's been confirmed that Silent Hill f will launch on PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5! Having an Xbox confirmation is big news, especially considering how the 2024 Silent Hill 2 Remake was a PC and PlayStation exclusive.

Currently, you can already wishlist the title on your platform of choice! If you need something to hold you over while you wait for a release, you can also check out our list of the best Silent Hill games to play today.

Silent Hill f trailer

Silent Hill f - Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Silent Hill f - Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube
Watch On

PlayStation revealed a new Silent Hill f trailer in March 2025 and its a dozy. Running for almost four minutes long we are treated to cinematic shots of the game's setting, the fictional town of Ebisugaoka, Japan, and we get to meet our protagonist, the high school student Hinako Shimizu.

The town is ominous from the get-go in the trailer, immersed in a thick fog that soon has Hinako wandering around empty streets. However, things really kick off when we spot some Red Spider Lilies blooming (you know that flower that symbolizes death?). Hinako is transported to another plane of existence, walking through a temple that seems to be filled with a myriad of monsters.

While not much is given away in terms of story, the trailer does promise one thing: expect to be creeped out. If you doubt that fact, make sure you rewatch the last few seconds of the teaser above, they end things with a gruesome punch as Hinako's skin starts peeling off her face. Delightful!

Silent Hill f story and setting

A mysterious fog surrounding the fictional Japanese town of Ebisugaoka during the reveal trailer for Silent Hill f.

(Image credit: Konami)

Silent Hill f is an original story, meaning that you won't need to have played any of the previous games in the series ahead of its release. It's also the first Silent Hill game to give us a story set in Japan! That's right; we are moving away from the titular New England town seen in Konami's past main-line entries to a new continent.

During this upcoming horror game, you'll be navigating the Japanese town of Ebisugaoka during the 1960s. A fun fact: the town of Ebisugaoka is based on a real place called Kanayama, Gero, in the Gifu Prefecture. Written by Japanese author and artist Ryukishi07, the story of Silent Hill f will follow the high schooler Hinako Shimizu, who lives an ordinary life until a mysterious fog engulfs her town and begins to change it in horrific ways.

Along with the foggy town, the teaser for Silent Hill f, shows Hinako being transported to shrines that echo the game's Japanese setting, diving into some mythology and history as well. From the trailer, we know that there will be some psychological elements at play throughout Hinako's journey as well. The teaser has a voice-over asking us if we "want to stay with our friends forever" before discussing how they may betray us and that it's up to us to decide their worth.

We're excited to see if there will be any more information on the story or Silent Hill f's monsters in the future. But for now, it's thrilling enough to see a Silent Hill entry not set in the United States for once. We'll keep you posted as more news heads our way!

Silent Hill f gameplay

A monster standing in a hallway that's covered in Red Spider Lilies during the reveal trailer for Silent Hill f.

(Image credit: Konami)

Like every other Silent Hill game, Silent Hill f is a survival horror game that will have you solving puzzles and trying not to die as gruesome monsters wander around the map, posed to kill you if given the chance.

You will have to guide Hinako through the monster-infested town and will likely have to find certain keys or solve riddles to move through areas of the fogged-up map. Combat will also be a part of the upcoming game, as the Silent Hill f description (via IGN) mentions Hinako "fighting strange enemies and doing everything she can to survive."

Currently, we don't know what combat will look like in the new game. However, creature & character designer Kera did discuss Silent Hill 2 influences in their work. While that statement isn't combat-related, we may see melee and firearm choices in Silent Hill f as we did with Silent Hill 2. That's just speculation right now, though. We'll let you know more gameplay details as soon as we hear some news.

In the meantime, check out our selection of the best survival games to play today while you wait!

Can you pre-order Silent Hill f?

Hinako Shimizu sitting in a shrine with two masked woman approaching her during the reveal trailer for Silent Hill f.

(Image credit: Konami)

Yes! Currently, pre-orders are live for physical copies of Silent Hill f on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The game is currently up on Amazon and Best Buy's (for US readers) storefronts. At the time of writing, there is only one edition of the game available, and it costs $69.99/ £69.99.

No digital pre-order is live yet, so if you are a PC player, you'll have to wait a tad bit longer. The good news is, that you can still wishlist the game (via Steam) so that you can easily keep track of it when digital pre-orders do eventually go live.

For more future releases, check out our guides on all the upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Xbox Series X games racing towards us.

Emma-Jane Betts
Emma-Jane Betts
Managing Editor, Evergreens

After reviewing films throughout University and being a cosy game expert for years, I realised that entertainment journalism was my true calling in 2019. Since then, I've started multiple new farms on Stardew Valley and have written for several publications such as The Upcoming, PCGamesN, and Wargamer. I was the resident Guides Editor and horror lover for The Digital Fix before joining the GamesRadar+ team in 2024. As the Managing Editor for Evergreens, I'll be making sure that all the best lists you read on GamesRadar+ are the most helpful and fun pages on the internet!

