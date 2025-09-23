The Silent Hill f puzzle box appears when you need to find a way out of the classroom in Ebisugaoka Middle School. Solve it and you'll be able to leave the room, and continue exploring the second floor of the school. There are three stages to solving the box, which is actually three boxes, each inside the other. Each has a clue to the symbols you need to find, although the images can be very unclear and by the third stage, involving Sakura, you'll be trying to identify specific plant silhouettes from a range of different plant options. If it's stumping you, then here's the full solution.

How to open the Silent Hill f puzzle box

You'll find the puzzle box in Silent Hill f after using the Silent Hill f School key to access the second floor of the building. It consists of three boxes inside each other, with each box having a clue that will reference a specific thing - fruit for the first, journals for the second, and sakura for the last. To open each box it's then just a case of sliding the panels you can find on the front and back of the box, to show only the thing mentioned in each clue. That's easier said than done though, with a few unclear symbols and some decoys. There's also just enough of a delay when you're sliding things around that you can have the right answer and then undo it before it registers. So below I'll explain each stage in more detail.

Silent Hill f puzzle box clue 1 solution (Image: © Konami) The first clue for the Silent Hill f puzzle box is the unopened envelope with a note talking about cake, and specifically the fruit on the cake. So to open it you need to slide the various panels of the box to show only fruit, as you can see in the image above.

Silent Hill f puzzle box clue 2 solution (Image: © Konami) The second clue talks about journals and filling up the pages with 'the new story of our lives', so all you need to do is slide the panels to show only books. It's probably the easiest stage of the puzzle as there's no ambiguity in the symbols on display.

Silent Hill f puzzle box clue 3 solution (Image: © Konami) This is by far the hardest stage of the puzzle box solution in Silent Hill f. The clue talks about sakura in full bloom but the box has a range of plant and flower symbols, not all of which are sakura. Unless you really know your japanese cherry blossom silhouettes there could be a lot of sliding panels around between the options. The answer is shown above though, so copy that and you'll have the third and final puzzle box open in Silent Hill f.

Get all three puzzle boxes open in Silent Hill f and you'll get the Second Floor Classroom Generic Key, which will let you explore the rest of the school and eventually leads the way to the Silent Hill f locker codes puzzle, which will need a variety of clues you'll be able to gather now you can look around more freely.

