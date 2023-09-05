How to solve the Starfield temple puzzle in Into the Unknown

The Starfield temple puzzle, during the mission Into the Unknown, sees you floating about Temple Eta and several spinning rings. The temple is encountered just after solving the Starfield scanner distortions puzzle, but nothing you learned there will help much, as this is an entirely different puzzle with entirely different rules. We'll explain how to solve the Starfield Temple Eta puzzle below, and what you need to do with all those spinning rings.

What to do in Temple Eta in Starfield during Into the Unknown

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Starfield temple puzzle you need to complete during Into the Unknown isn't especially well-explained, so here's the summary:

As you enter, you'll start floating in anti-gravity and a spinning set of rings will appear in the middle of the room. You need to look around and find small flickering pockets of light that appear around the room. Only one will appear at a time, and they disappear quickly. When you see one, quickly boost towards it as fast as you can with the sprint button. If you hit it, a musical noise will sound and the central rings will spin faster. The time limit to catch them gets shorter each time you hit one, so you'll need to be fast. Still, you're not reset if you miss any of them. After catching four lights, the rings in the middle will spin and form into a single, unmoving ring. Fly into the ring itself to get your reward - one of the Starfield powers, and then spat out of the Temple.

This is a process that's worth remembering, as there's multiple temples across Starfield and you'll have to repeat this process each time.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission