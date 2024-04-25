The Stellar Blade symbol platform puzzle explained
The Stellar Blade platform puzzle with X, Square, Circle and Triangle on them is solved by following a specific pattern
The Stellar Blade symbol platform puzzle in Sector A07 of Altess Levoire has square platforms with PlayStation symbols on: triangle, circle, X and square. As you leap from platform to platform, you might notice some of these symbols lighting up - while other platforms collapse beneath you and drop you into the abyss like you misspelt God's name at the end of the Last Crusade. There is actually a pattern here, and I'll explain it below in our guide on how to solve the Symbol Platform puzzle in Altess Levoire in Stellar Blade.
How to solve the Altess Levoire platforming symbol puzzle in Stellar Blade
The Stellar Blade platform puzzle in Altess Levoire is solved by following the symbols in a specific order: Triangle, Circle, X, Square, then looping back around to the beginning over and over until you reach the end. Basically, you need to keep to this pattern the whole way across, and breaking it will cause the platform you're standing on to collapse.
Fortunately, there's multiple routes across, even with this limitation in mind. You might have to airdash and zig-zag a little bit, and a directly-straight path won't work, but by planning your path ahead you can take any number of routes over.
You only need to ensure that you hit the final stretch of four linear platforms in order, the little path leading to the laser barrier at the end. Once those are triggered, in pattern order, the grid comes down and you can progress to the next section, a puzzle focused on redirecting lasers that we've got a walkthrough for at our Stellar Blade laser puzzle page.
