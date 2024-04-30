How to get the Double Barrel Pistol in Sea of Thieves

The Sea of Thieves Double Barrel Pistol is one of the most powerful weapons in SoT to date, a shotgun/sidearm combo that fires high-power slugs at the cost of accuracy. Introduced as part of SoT Season 12, the Double Barrel Pistol is probably one of the best weapons for fighting bosses at close range right now, though its slow fire rate and low range means that it's pretty situational at the same time. Still, if you want a precis on the Double Barrel Pistol in Sea of Thieves, we'll show you how to get it, and how it's best used to fight enemies.

Where to find the Sea of Thieves Double Barrel Pistol

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Double Barrel Pistol in Sea of Thieves was automatically added to every player's inventory as part of Season 12, and can be obtained from any Armory or weapon crate that you would normally use to change weapons, with no need to purchase or find it in advance - it's now simply a part of your arsenal, and can be equipped the same as any other gun.

Sea of Thieves does sell multiple cosmetic redesigns for the Double Barrel Pistol - like it does for all weapon types - though most of these are linked to the completion of certain Commendations at time of writing. Go to the weapon store and see what you need to do for the various appearances if any of them stand out to you.

How to use the Double Barrel Pistol

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Double Barrel Pistol in Sea of Thieves is a special weapon that's a sort of high-damage shotgun/handgun hybrid, focused on the idea that it has - as the name suggests - two barrels. If you press the fire button (RT/R2) you fire a single barrel, and if you hold it down you fire both at once for double damage, though double the ammo cost.

This means that though the Double Barrel Pistol's accuracy isn't very good, it's great for humanoid bosses you can get close to, as firing both barrels does a lot of damage. However, because it only holds six bullets, you can only fire both barrels three times - it chews through ammo.

Finally, it's worth being clear that unlike the Blunderbuss, the Double Barrel Pistol fires slugs - single bullets that either miss the target or do full damage. Take the time to line up the short if your target is beyond the short range, you need to be careful. Of course, if you want alternative killing options, the Sea of Thieves Throwing Knives were added in the very same update!

