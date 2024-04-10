Is Sea of Thieves crossplay over PlayStation, Xbox, and PC?

Interest in Sea of Thieves crossplay is higher than ever, with the launch of the game on PS5 opening it up to even more platforms than before. With cross-platform play you can connect with fellow pirates on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, or you may just prefer to disable the feature entirely if you'd rather not mingle with those sailing in from distant shores. If you're new to the game then you'll need to do some setting up first, so here's what you need to know about using crossplay in Sea of Thieves.

How to use Sea of Thieves crossplay

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

To use Sea of Thieves crossplay, you need to have a Microsoft account. While this may seem counterintuitive if you're starting your pirating journey on PS5, your MS account links data to the Sea of Thieves servers across all platforms, and also means any existing Sea of Thieves progress carries over to PS5 while keeping your account up to date whichever system you're playing on.

When you start Sea of Thieves on PS5 you'll be prompted to link your PlayStation and Microsoft accounts – if you've ever used an Xbox or a Hotmail/Outlook email address then you should already have one set up, but if not the option will be there to register. Once linked, you'll see both your PSN friends and any existing Xbox friends when you open the in-game friends list, easily allowing crossplay invites to be sent. You can also use your platform's own party and invite system to either join friends or invite them in.

To use Sea of Thieves crossplay, or indeed play online on your own platform, you will need either an Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus subscription as appropriate. Without this, you can still enter the Safer Seas zone to play solo, but you won't be able to join the sessions of other players or invite them to yours.

Finally, there is the option to deactivate Sea of Thieves crossplay in the menu, if you'd prefer to only interact with others from the same platform during your sessions. You can also limit this to players using the same control scheme, so you'll only encounter others using controllers if that's how you're playing.

