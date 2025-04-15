How to play Baldur's Gate 3 cross-play with friends
BG3 cross-play launches with Patch 8, allowing you to play with friends on different consoles
The Baldur's Gate 3 cross-play feature that was added as part of Patch 8 is now live, allowing players to join friends and collaborate on different consoles and platforms as part of the same party, no matter whether you're on PS5, Xbox, or PC. It means that team-ups and collaborations between friends in BG3 can be more extensive than ever, though setting this system up could use some better explaining than what's provided in the game.
The appeal of playing with friends and battling Mind Flayers as a team in Baldur's Gate 3 hasn't lost its lustre even now, so I'll lay out how to play with friends in BG3 on different platforms and consoles with the cross-play system accordingly, so you don't have to travel your journey alone.
How to play BG3 cross-play with friends
Baldur's Gate 3 cross-play allows you to play multiplayer with friends on other platforms and consoles when you do the following:
- Make sure you're logged in with a Larian Account on your copy of BG3
- Select "Multiplayer" on the main menu after opening the game, and tab across to "Cross-play".
- Select the option to "Enable Cross-Play".
- From here you can create or join multiplayer games. However, you need to enter the Larian Account Username of friends rather than their PlayStation, Xbox, or Steam account name.
- If entered right, you should then be able to connect with them as normal in Baldur's Gate 3 multiplayer.
Cross-Play across platforms also applies to progression, meaning that if you log into your Larian Account on another platform copy of Baldur's Gate 3, you should be able to sync and download your save data to keep playing accordingly.
Want to know more about Patch 8? Find out how to use the Baldur's Gate 3 photo mode here, or check out all the changes made to the Baldur's Gate 3 classes and subclasses here!
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.