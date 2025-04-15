How to use Baldur's Gate 3 photo mode

The Baldur's Gate 3 photo mode has finally been added as part of Patch 8, granting the option to take custom screenshots and pictures of gameplay and characters, while also modifying those screenshots. I think it's safe to say that the legacy of BG3 is about to get a whole lot weirder, ya sickos.

Still, if you want to know how to use photo mode in Baldur's Gate 3, as well as all the new camera filters and options you can apply to them, I'll explain how it works and what you need to know about its functionality in Baldur's Gate 3.

How to enter photo mode in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image: © Larian) To start photo mode in Baldur's Gate 3, press L3+R3 / LS+RS (depending on your controller) at the same time. You can do this at any point during the game, even in the middle of combat or during dialogue, though the latter prevents you from moving the camera, treating it like a screenshot in a movie.

Once in photo mode, you can then alter camera settings and angle, apply filters and stickers, or direct the characters in the picture to do specific poses and expressions. Once you've determined the layout you want, hold down the button marked in the bottom/middle of the screen to take the photo. This will send a copy of it either to your console or platform's built-in media platform or folder. Once you're finished, hold the Circle / B button to exit.

It's also helpful to keep in mind that, if you're more focused on the metagame, that the free camera controls given to you in photo mode let you explore the game a bit. It's something of a cheat, but you can scan ahead freely in frozen time and look at things in detail – just something to keep in mind, especially if you're struggling on Baldur's Gate 3 honour mode.

