Can you change appearance in Baldur's Gate 3 after character creation? It's an appealing power to have, and not even especially unrealistic in a game where there's magic that lets you revive the dead and turn people into sheep or piles of mist. Unfortunately, even options like changing and customizing hair don't really seem to be an option in the full release right now, so we'll explain what the limitations are in Baldur's Gate 3 when it comes to changing appearance.

No, there is no way to change appearance in Baldur's Gate 3 after character creation ends

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Sorry to say it, but at time of writing Baldur's Gate 3 provides no option to customize your character's appearance, at least beyond their equipment and certain fixed contextual effects (such as losing an eye as a consequence of poor decision-making in specific scenes). Changing your appearance, face, haircut, body type, voice and more is only something you can do in the initial character creation when you start the game, and once that's done, there's currently no known way to change yourself - there's not even a barbershop where you can trim your hair/horns/scales respectively.

Oddly enough, there's evidence that such a feature was planned and may have been cut at some point. In the early access version of the game, the tutorial note around the NPC merchant Withers suggested that he would be able to provide this service. However, in the full release Withers cannot help you change appearance, and the tutorial note has been changed to match this.

He is useful though, as he's the only way to respec in Baldur's Gate 3 and change class, as well as one of the options of how to revive dead characters in Baldur's Gate 3. He can even bring in Hirelings to fill up the party - but no, he can't perform cosmetic surgery on you, at least at time of writing. Maybe that comes later? Still, if you want to find Withers, head to the Baldur's Gate 3 Dank Crypt and follow our guide to find his secret room.

