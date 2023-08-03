Best way to defeat Baldur's Gate 3 Goblin Leaders and save the tiefling refugees

You'll need to kill the Baldur's Gate 3 goblin leaders at their camp to help the tiefling refugees escape. How you do this is up to you, but since you'll probably be, at most, level three by this early stage in the game, getting swarmed by goblin hordes might not go down well unless you come prepared.

This guide will show you how to take down each of the goblin leaders – Priestess Gut, Minathra the drow, and Dror Ragzlin – as efficiently as possible. Baldur's Gate 3 is a frankly huge game with so many ways to achieve the same end, but our secret weapons here will be an imprisoned druid, a well-timed arrow, and a few ladders. If you've tried everything and are looking for something fast and fluid, here's how to defeat all goblin leaders in Baldur's Gate 3.

How to defeat all Baldur's Gate 3 goblin leaders

Priestess Gut: use parasite persuasion to get her alone and assassinate her in private

use parasite persuasion to get her alone and assassinate her in private Minthara: break the bridge as she crosses, or use Halsin the druid for heavy attacks

break the bridge as she crosses, or use Halsin the druid for heavy attacks Dror Ragzlin: use ranged attack while hiding, then climb ladders to attack from above

Baldur's gate 3 goblin leaders: Priestess Gut

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The easiest of the BG3 goblin camp leaders to dispose of is Priestess Gut. With Baldur's Gate 3 companion Astarion selected, stand within Gut's proximity and cast the Friends spell on her. You might not even have to do this as long as you exert the power of your illithid parasite to convince her that you, too, are a True Soul – otherwise known as one who is infected by the parasite. She will offer to see you in private to discuss your mutual affliction, so follow her away from the prying eyes of her fellow goblinkind. Once in her private chambers, shut the door behind you and attack her. She won't be able to call for reinforcements, so this will be a quick and easy fight.

Baldur's gate 3 goblin leaders: Minthara

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

There are many ways to kill Minthara, the goblins' drow leader. We go through all of these in our Baldur's Gate 3 Minthara guide, but the easiest way just takes a single arrow. First, find and speak with Minthara in the goblin camp and convince her that you wish to help her attack Emerald Grove and slaughter everyone inside. Once you tell her its exact location, she will finally leave her desk and follow her lackey across a bridge in the middle of the chamber. You'll notice it's suspended over a deep, dark chasm.

As she crosses, aim an arrow at the bridge until it is highlighted red, indicating that will break on impact. Shoot your arrow at the right moment, and Minthara will plummet to her death. It's best to save your game beforehand just in case you miss and need to re-load. Alternatively, if you want to steal her fancy outfit instead of losing all the loot along with her body, you can fight her head-on with the help of a little friend mentioned below.

Baldur's gate 3 goblin leaders: Dror Ragzlin

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

If you're looking for the easiest way to defeat the BG3 goblin king, Dror Ragzlin, you'll want to check out our guide to finding and freeing Halsin in Baldur's Gate 3 . The large and imposing bear-shifting druid might lose you the element of surprise, but he's a hard-hitter that can down most low-tier enemies with a single paw and deal a lot of damage to the high-HP likes of Ragzlin himself. Free him from the Worg Pens just behind Minthara's chamber, and Halsin will accompany you to Ragzlin.

Before you can reach Ragzlin's room, you'll need a rogue's stealthy touch. If you're a different Baldur's Gate 3 class, select Astarion, make sure he is hiding, and have him shoot the guard just outside Minthara's chambers. Loot the corpse for the key to the door he was guarding, then have everyone in your party crouch down as you open the door to Ragzlin's chamber.

This is a fairly simple fight once you climb the rafters and pick off the king and his crew one by one with ranged, elemental, or AOE attacks, especially if you have Halsin there to deal damage from the ground. I chose to have each of my party members shoot Ragzlin from a hidden position, dealing more damage and chipping off a sizable percent of his health before they even entered the battle. Whether you choose to go stealthy or not, make for the ladders quickly and stay up on the rafters for the whole battle to gain a high-ground advantage.

Once defeating Ragzlin, you should have successfully completed your tasks in the Goblin Camp and defeated all its leaders!