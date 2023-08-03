Combat in Baldur's Gate 3 explained for beginners

A Baldur's Gate 3 combat tutorial and guide can definitely be helpful for beginners to the game, as there's a lot of complex mechanics in the combat system that BG3 doesn't explain particularly well. And when you're fighting back mind flayers, devils, goblins, hags and more besides, the last thing you want is to feel confused about how this whole combat thing even works.

Don't worry though - we'll explain it for you. Having gone through the game in detail and mastered the art of war, we'll explain how combat works in Baldur's Gate 3 with our beginner-friendly guide and tutorial, with details on movement, turn order, actions, damage and everything else you need to know. Roll for initiative!

Combat in Baldur's Gate 3 for beginners

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Combat in Baldur's Gate 3 happens in the following order, explained very basically.

All characters in combat start by rolling initiative, determining the turn order at the top. Characters play out their turns in order using a set amount of movement and actions they can spend on their individual class and race abilities. Attacks and spells of all sorts have a chance to hit based on numerous factors, but represented by a percentage when you hold it over the target. If you land the attack (effectively beating the percentage), you then apply the specific damage or effect of the weapon/spell you used. When you're done, you can move to the next character in the turn order with the "End Turn" button. Combat ends when one team is left standing.

That's an almost insultingly basic appraisal of a very complex system, but if you want the basics laid out for you, this is a good foundation to work from. For more info on particulars, read down below…

Everything you need to know about the Baldur's Gate 3 combat system

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

There's definitely a lot to cover, but the combat system in Baldur's Gate 3 works, "simply" put, as follows:

Initiative : When combat starts, all characters roll initiative, which determines the combat turn order shown at the top of the screen, left to right. Characters who roll the same initiative can move simultaneously, meaning you can switch between them and set up combos. Characters get bonuses to initiative equal to their Dexterity modifier.

: When combat starts, all characters roll initiative, which determines the combat turn order shown at the top of the screen, left to right. Characters who roll the same initiative can move simultaneously, meaning you can switch between them and set up combos. Characters get bonuses to initiative equal to their Dexterity modifier. Surprise and ambush : Starting combat by attacking from stealth causes the ambushers to get a free round at the beginning, where they can all take a free turn but the enemy can't do anything. It's a serious advantage.

: Starting combat by attacking from stealth causes the ambushers to get a free round at the beginning, where they can all take a free turn but the enemy can't do anything. It's a serious advantage. Turns : Characters can take actions of all sorts and move on their turn. They usually get one major "action" per turn, likely spent on an attack (but there's other options).

: Characters can take actions of all sorts and move on their turn. They usually get one major "action" per turn, likely spent on an attack (but there's other options). Attacks against AC : Characters roll to hit each other with Baldur's Gate 3 weapons and spells. If you roll equal to or higher than the target's armor class (AC), you hit them and can roll damage or the attack's effect.

: Characters roll to hit each other with Baldur's Gate 3 weapons and spells. If you roll equal to or higher than the target's armor class (AC), you hit them and can roll damage or the attack's effect. Attacks against Saving Throws : Some attacks, usually powerful spells, don't go against a target's AC, but instead force them to roll to beat a target number. If they succeed, they evade the attack or take a reduced effect.

: Some attacks, usually powerful spells, don't go against a target's AC, but instead force them to roll to beat a target number. If they succeed, they evade the attack or take a reduced effect. Bonus actions : Some smaller, simpler actions and spells use up a bonus action instead of a regular action. Characters get one bonus action per turn.

: Some smaller, simpler actions and spells use up a bonus action instead of a regular action. Characters get one bonus action per turn. Movement and dashing : Characters can move a set distance determined by their Baldur's Gate 3 race, maybe altered by the class, depending. They can double their movement by spending their main action to "dash".

: Characters can move a set distance determined by their Baldur's Gate 3 race, maybe altered by the class, depending. They can double their movement by spending their main action to "dash". Reactions : All characters can use one "reaction" per round, on specific behaviours and spells that trigger in response to something an enemy does. Casting counterspell or taking an attack of opportunity is an example of this. Because reactions are effectively readied to go on your turn, you can toggle them and off from the hotbar.

: All characters can use one "reaction" per round, on specific behaviours and spells that trigger in response to something an enemy does. Casting counterspell or taking an attack of opportunity is an example of this. Because reactions are effectively readied to go on your turn, you can toggle them and off from the hotbar. Attacks of opportunity and disengaging : Speaking of, attacks of opportunity are reaction melee attacks taken on enemies who try to run out of the user's melee range, effectively stabbing them in the back with your equipped weapon when they try to flee. Using an action to "disengage" allows you to move without triggering attacks of opportunity.

: Speaking of, attacks of opportunity are reaction melee attacks taken on enemies who try to run out of the user's melee range, effectively stabbing them in the back with your equipped weapon when they try to flee. Using an action to "disengage" allows you to move without triggering attacks of opportunity. Shoves and pushes : As a bonus action, characters can attempt to shove an enemy in melee range, knocking them back a certain distance depending on the shover's strength score. Chance of success is based on your Athletics score against the enemy's Athletics or Acrobatics (whichever is higher), and bigger enemies are much harder to move. Shoves do no damage on their own, but can knock enemies into danger or off high ledges, occasionally killing them outright.

: As a bonus action, characters can attempt to shove an enemy in melee range, knocking them back a certain distance depending on the shover's strength score. Chance of success is based on your Athletics score against the enemy's Athletics or Acrobatics (whichever is higher), and bigger enemies are much harder to move. Shoves do no damage on their own, but can knock enemies into danger or off high ledges, occasionally killing them outright. Dipping your weapon : This bonus action allows you to place your weapon in certain substances or effects near your character, temporarily imbuing it with that effect. Fire is the obvious one - if you see a torch or candle, or just the burning residue from a spell or bomb, dip your sword or arrow in it for a temporary damage boost.

: This bonus action allows you to place your weapon in certain substances or effects near your character, temporarily imbuing it with that effect. Fire is the obvious one - if you see a torch or candle, or just the burning residue from a spell or bomb, dip your sword or arrow in it for a temporary damage boost. Cover, height and distance : Placement on the map is very important, especially in ranged combat. Being higher than the opponent gives you bonuses to hit them, while they'll find it harder to hit you.

: Placement on the map is very important, especially in ranged combat. Being higher than the opponent gives you bonuses to hit them, while they'll find it harder to hit you. Healing : Healing in BG3 is done through a variety of Baldur's Gate 3 spells, class abilities and items. Different effects heal different amounts, some healing can be done at range, and some spells/items can be used as bonus actions.

: Healing in BG3 is done through a variety of Baldur's Gate 3 spells, class abilities and items. Different effects heal different amounts, some healing can be done at range, and some spells/items can be used as bonus actions. Examining enemies : At any time you can right-click on an enemy and choose to "examine" them, getting all sorts of information about their stats, abilities, buffs and resistances. This doesn't cost any sort of action.

: At any time you can right-click on an enemy and choose to "examine" them, getting all sorts of information about their stats, abilities, buffs and resistances. This doesn't cost any sort of action. Resistances, Immunities and vulnerabilities : Certain characters are resistant to certain kinds of damage, meaning they take half the amount of damage from attacks and dangers. Immunity means they take no damage at all, and vulnerability means they take double damage. You can find out all this when you examine an opponent.

: Certain characters are resistant to certain kinds of damage, meaning they take half the amount of damage from attacks and dangers. Immunity means they take no damage at all, and vulnerability means they take double damage. You can find out all this when you examine an opponent. Dying and death : When a Baldur's Gate 3 party member is reduced to 0 hit points, they fall unconscious and enter the "dying" state, rolling a Death Saving Throw every turn to either stabilise or fully die. Three successes causes them to get back up, three failures cause death (shown by the little icon above their head). Taking further damage while dying causes an automatic notch on the failure icon, but any amount of healing will revive them back onto their feet. If the worst happens, check out our guide on how to revive dead characters in Baldur's Gate 3.

: When a Baldur's Gate 3 party member is reduced to 0 hit points, they fall unconscious and enter the "dying" state, rolling a Death Saving Throw every turn to either stabilise or fully die. Three successes causes them to get back up, three failures cause death (shown by the little icon above their head). Taking further damage while dying causes an automatic notch on the failure icon, but any amount of healing will revive them back onto their feet. If the worst happens, check out our guide on how to revive dead characters in Baldur's Gate 3. Help : All characters can also use the "help" action to revive a dying ally within arm's reach, getting them up with 1 hit point. It can also end certain status effects on allies, like being wrapped in a web.

: All characters can also use the "help" action to revive a dying ally within arm's reach, getting them up with 1 hit point. It can also end certain status effects on allies, like being wrapped in a web. Ending your turn: When you're finished with a character or have done everything you can do with them, hit the "end turn" button at the lower right to move to the next character. Don't worry - if two characters are acting simultaneously, you'll just switch to the other one to finish their turn.

Clearly this is a lot, but it gets easier with time as you get to grips with all the mechanics and learn the various nuances. Seek out some easy fights to understand it better and use the quicksave option liberally so you can try again if it comes to it, and don't be afraid to adjust the Baldur's Gate 3 difficulty options if you're having some trouble with all the monsters trying to pull your head off.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission