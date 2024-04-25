How to form a Manor Lords militia and settle things on the battlefield

Your Manor Lords militia is your ticket to engage with the game's RTS combat systems. As a city-builder-meets-battle tactics game, you'll need a militia to fend off attacks from rival lords and bandits – unless you're playing the combat-free Rise to Prosperity Manor Lords scenario, of course.

Your militia is an army of local townspeople who don weapons and armour to rally and fight incoming foes, or help you stake claims to your rival's territory. You are given a starter set of weapons and shields when you first start building your town, but what to do with them? We expect things to change as the game develops in Early Access, but here's how to set up a militia in Manor Lords so you'll always be prepared for battle. You can also check out our general Manor Lords tips for helpful advice on starting out.

How to set up a Manor Lords militia

Build your village until you have at least 36 male settlers

Click "create new units" using the Army button on your toolbar

Assess your weapons and shields, then form the most relevant militia

Rally your troops when needed for battle

All Manor Lords militia types

(Image credit: Hooded Horse)

There are four militia types in Manor Lords right now, each requiring specific weapons or defense tools:

Militia Footmen (sidearms, small shields)

(sidearms, small shields) Spear Militia (spears, large shields)

(spears, large shields) Polearm Militia (polearms)

(polearms) Archer Militia (warbows)

In order to reach a minimum headcount for your militia, remember that you do need enough Manor Lords people living in your settlement. Then, you can rally recruits for battle when you are under attack or wish to challenge rival lords for more territory.

How to get weapons in Manor Lords

(Image credit: Hooded Horse)

If you see "equipment missing" when you hover over the Manor Lords militia panel then you need weapons. Every default run of Manor Lords gives you some starter weapons, but to get more or access different weapon types and shields, you can construct a backyard extension on a Level 2 Burgage plot and turn the residents into artisans to make them. You'll first need to know how to build regional wealth in Manor Lords, as some backyard extensions do cost money to begin with.

Luckily, most combat-relevant backyard extensions require resources instead of money. These backyard extensions give you more weapons in Manor Lords:

Armorer's Workshop (produces helmets for any militia type)

(produces helmets for any militia type) Blacksmith's Workshop (produces smithing tools, spears, and sidearms)

(produces smithing tools, spears, and sidearms) Bowyer's Workshop (produces warbows)

(produces warbows) Joiner's Workshop (produces wooden parts and all shield types)

Note that blacksmiths will naturally need some raw materials like Iron Ore, as well as another villager assigned to a nearby Bloomery to refine it into Iron Slabs to make weapons out of. If you're not seeing any weapon production once you have things set up, work your way through the production line to make sure that you have built the required industry structures your artisans might need resources from.

You can also get weapons in Manor Lords by establishing the relevant trade route via the Trading Post, constructed for 2 timber through the Trading submenu on the Construction toolbar. Here is where you can purchase polearms, warbows, and other weapons if you'd rather not restrict a family to being an artisan-only household, since you cannot reassign families once you turn their Burgage plot into one of the workshops listed above.

It is rather expensive to establish a trade route for weaponry and armor, costing roughly 48 regional wealth to establish the route and a further 16-18 regional wealth per imported item. That hardly seems fair when you only get 5-8 regional wealth for exporting your own artisanal weapons, but it'll do in a pinch should you find yourself with more money than spears.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission