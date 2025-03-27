10 Atomfall tips to help you escape the quarantine zone

Our top Atomfall tips are essential bits of advice if you want to stand a chance of both surviving the quarantine zone, and escaping at the end of the game. Atomfall is a mix of an RPG with some light survival mechanics too and as a result, there's lots to get to grips with and understand if you want to get to the bottom of the mystery here. The end goal is to locate The Interchange, understand what Oberon is, and escape outside of the walls, but to do so, you need to deal with Outlaws, Protocol, Ferals, Thralls, and more.

Here are 10 of our top Atomfall tips and tricks for you to heed before jumping into this alternative future of the Lake District region in England.

1. Get a Metal Detector as soon as possible to find buried caches

(Image credit: Rebellion)

There are three essential tools available to you: the Atomfall Signal Redirector, Torch, and Metal Detector. The latter is the one we'd recommend acquiring as a matter of urgency, because there are so many buried caches to find throughout the quarantine zone. When you have the Metal Detector in your inventory, which can be acquired from trader Reg in the Slate Mine or found just outside the mine by a pool of water in southeast Slatten Dale, it'll beep and direct you towards the loot whenever you're near one.

2. Keep an eye out for traps when exploring seemingly abandoned buildings

(Image credit: Rebellion)

The quarantine zone outside of Wyndham is a lawless place, with Outlaws roaming the cobbled paths and traders taking refuge in dilapidated ruins and farmhouses. As a result, there are plenty of makeshift traps around the place, so if you're exploring anywhere you think could house people, keep an eye out.

You'll need to wait until you have one of the necessary Atomfall Skills, but when you do, you can disarm traps and loot the resources from it. Until then, just make sure you're steering clear of traps such as tripwires on the floor, lest you set off a grenade or end up with a board of spikes in your face.

3. Kick enemies in combat to stagger them and give yourself some breathing room

(Image credit: Rebellion)

In combat, you'll usually be using your melee weapons against Ferals and Thralls, or your guns against Outlaws and the Protocol if you engage with them, but for any enemies that get up in your personal space, don't forget about the kick. You have legs, so a quick tap of L1/LB will push enemies away with your foot and give you enough time to either swing with your weapon or reload your gun.

4. Use Pneumatic Dispatch Tubes as an extension of your inventory

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Unfortunately, inventory space in Atomfall is limited. There's no way to upgrade your inventory size, so you can only carry four large weapons such as shotguns and rifles, with 12 remaining slots for consumables and small weapons. However, you'll find Pneumatic Dispatch Tubes scattered throughout Atomfall, each of which has 100 slots to store things in.

If you loot anything you don't think you'll need immediately, such as weapons you're saving for upgrades, atomic batteries, and ultimately anything you've looted solely for the purposes of bartering with, stick it in the Pneumatic Dispatch Tube. They're usually found in any built-up areas such as bunkers and The Interchange, which are also the places you're likely to encounter the most resistance.

5. An increased heart rate means you make more noise and you're less accurate

(Image credit: Rebellion)

While the survival mechanics in Atomfall are fairly light, so you don't need to worry about food and water, your heart rate is something you'll need to keep an eye on. The long and short of it is essentially the more strenuous the activity, the higher your heart rate. So if you're running, jumping, and climbing a lot, your heart rate will go up. This is indicated by a dark effect around the edges of the screen, as if your vision is getting worse.

The consequences of this are that it makes you louder, so being stealthy is a lot harder, and your aiming is less accurate. You can consume tea to bring your heart rate down, or you can just slow your playstyle down and your heart rate will slowly return to normal.

6. Use stealth as much as possible, especially when Thralls are near

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Atomfall doesn't have any forced stealth sections, but we'd recommend sneaking around to deal with as many hostiles as possible before you're spotted and need to switch to a guns blazing approach. This is easier said than done in the early stages of the game, but when you acquire the two Skills that make both your footsteps and melee takedowns quieter, you can creep around with ease as long as you stay out of enemy lines of sight.

However, when you eventually reach an area with Thralls (such as Medical in The Interchange), which are tougher versions of Ferals, you'll want to be extremely cautious. Do not fire a gun unless you are absolutely certain there are no other Thralls in the vicinity, because dealing with multiple of these hard-hitting, high-defence enemies at once is a quick path to death.

7. Resources and crafting materials don't take up inventory space

(Image credit: Rebellion)

While inventory space is limited, as explained above, that is limited to weapons and consumables. Resources and crafting materials simply have a hard cap on how many you can have on you at any given time, and this can be increased with a Skill. So make sure you're picking up as much scrap, string, cloth, water, poison, etc. as possible, and only crafting new items as and when needed to save inventory space.

An additional component of this is to keep an eye out for any purple plants in the world, because these are herbs. They blend in well with the environment and it isn't obvious you can interact with them, so don't miss loads in your opening hours like we did.

8. Think about the motive behind some leads, as you can get locked out of others

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Atomfall is as much a detective game as it is a survival one, which means you'll be doing plenty of investigative work. Lots of your subjects and leads will focus on folks who have kicked the bucket before you got involved, but there are also a number of living people who have motives and reasons for wanting their way.

This is especially true when you make it to Wyndham, so we'd recommend reading each note and lead carefully before making your decision. If you go against someone's wishes or betray them, you may lock yourself out of future options and leads.

9. Watch your step in Wyndham as the guards get tetchy when you look suspicious

(Image credit: Rebellion)

You're able to roam around Wyndham freely thanks to Captain Sims, much to the dismay of the other villagers. However, the soldiers and guards don't quite trust you as much, so they'll always have their eye on you. If you do anything suspicious, such as trespass or even get too close to one of them for too long, they'll kick up a stink and you may find yourself on the wrong end of a combat situation… which is the last thing you want in the most populated place in the entire game.

10. Look for and destroy nests to stop swarms of rats attacking you

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Being attacked by swarms of pests is one of Atomfall's most frustrating mechanics, from bats and birds to rats and fish. Rats are especially annoying because they seem to be endless, but in fact all you need to do is find the nest nearby and destroy it to stop them from spawning. Stomp on the rats by looking down and pressing L1/LB, then as soon as you've got some breathing room, find and destroy the nest in the same way. Note that there may be more than one nest, but once they're all destroyed, the rats should disappear eventually.

Want more help with the early stages of the game? Learn about whether you should help the Scientist in Atomfall or not, and check out our guide on how to open the Forgotten Cellar door in Atomfall located in Wyndham.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.